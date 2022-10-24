The Infinity wins PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall, five teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC)

Thai team The Infinity has won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) SEA Championship Fall 2022. In the past few months, the side has exhibited scintillating form and once again demonstrated why they are one of the best in the region.

Despite their average showing on the final day, the team's previously accumulated points pushed them over the edge. The side raked in 243 points with the help of 83 elimination points. They also topped the league stage and nearly had a 100-point lead over the next-best team.

PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall Finals overall rankings

Top 16 teams standings of PMPL SEA Championship Fall Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Buriram United, after a below par performance in the league stage, showed great flair in the finals. The squad was consistent throughout the finals and duly grabbed the second spot.

A third-place finish with 217 points meant that Faze Clan again missed a golden opportunity to grab the trophy in the finals. TEM, who stood at the top of the table after the first day, finished fourth. Despite falling to seventh place yesterday, the team made an encouraging comeback.

After a poor league stage, Malaysia's Yoodo Alliance showed impressive mettle in the finals to finish fifth. Meanwhile, defending champion D'Xavier had an average tournament as they occupied sixth place.

Infinity Noozy bagged the season MVP award for his 163 eliminations and more than 31k HP damage with 2.2 MVP points. On the other hand, Faze TonyK won the Gunslinger award, while TEM Morman was conferred with the Survivor title.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022

The Infinity, Bacon Time, D'Xavier, Geek Fam, 4Rivals, Vempire Esports, and Alter Ego have already booked their places in the Global Championship 2022. This led to the PMGC slots being awarded to the next best teams from the PMPL SEA Championship. The top five sides from this event have qualified for the PMGC 2022.

Buriram Esports United Faze Clan TEM Entertainment Yoodo Alliance Genesis Dogma GIDS

Qualified SEA teams for PMGC League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Teams from South East Asia region that have previously qualified

Box Gaming had a horrible showing in the SEA Championship League as they failed to secure their seat in the event Finals. However, the team has already earned a spot in the PMGC through their PMPL Vietnam points. While Bigetron RA and Evos Esports hadn't qualified for the SEA Championship, both teams have secured their tickets for the PMGC.

The Infinity Bacon Time D' Xavier Geek Fam 4 Rivals Box Gaming Vampire Esports (Invited to League Stage) Alter Ego Limax (Invited to Grand Finals) Bigetron Esports Evos Esports

The league stage of PMGC 2022 will begin next month in November, spanning four weeks and featuring 48 teams. The top 13 from the league will move to the Grand Finals, where the three sides have been directly invited.

Poll : 0 votes