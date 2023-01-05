"The show must go on": KSI to fight FaZe Temperrr as Dillon Danis pulls out of January 14 clash

After a long and drawn-out public drama between KSI and Dillon Danis, it appears that FaZe Temperrr will be the one facing the YouTube giant on January 14. In an interview a few days ago, Danis expressed that the fight might not happen due to problems with the rehydration clause.

His comments had already raised a lot of doubts, and it was confirmed today that Danis would be pulling out of the fight. Tweeting that the "show must go on" despite the Bellator MMA fighter's withdrawal, KSI assured his followers that he would still be fighting on January 14.

ksi @KSI The show must go on. I’m still fighting January 14th The show must go on. I’m still fighting January 14th

KSI to fight FaZe Temperrr after Dillon Danis backs out

Earlier today, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared news from Misfits Boxing about Dillon Danis having pulled out of the fight. The @MisfitsBoxing Twitter handle shared KSI manager Mams Taylor's opinions on the matter. Taylor revealed that Danis was apparently underprepared, had no coach, and was struggling with weight. He also added:

"For someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does or what people think of him, I didn't think this would be something. Despite many people saying, 'Look, he's not gonna show up to the fight.' They were right."

Hours after reassuring fans that a replacement would be announced, KSI himself shared the news about the new fight between him and FaZe Temperrr with a tweet captioned:

"Sidemen vs Faze. January 14"

ksi @KSI Sidemen vs Faze. January 14th Sidemen vs Faze. January 14th https://t.co/889Hz1hc0Y

The rehydration clause on Twitter drama

The YouTuber and the Bellator professional were already having an online beef after the latter called the upcoming fight's contract "fishy" in an interview with Chael Sonnen. He even claimed that they were trying to "handicap" him with the rehydration clause, which apparently placed him at a disadvantage.

The proclamation elicited quite the response from 'The Nightmare,' who took to Twitter to express his rage in a series of tweets, calling out Danis for trying to back out of the fight. JJ also mentioned that they had taken out the "fishy" clause, but as it turns out, the fight would not happen either way.

Social media reacts to FaZe Temperrr's fight with KSI

Most fans had quite a positive reaction when FaZe Temperrr was announced as the replacement, with many even saying that this would be a better fight than what was planned before. Here are some fan reactions from Twitter:

ben @bnwkr @KSI This is literally better than Dillon, hell yeah @KSI This is literally better than Dillon, hell yeah

Fans can catch the two duke it out as they headline the MF & DAZN: X Series 004 event at the Wembley Arena in London on Saturday, January 14.

