"Your career is a failure": KSI goes on a Twitter rant against Dillon Danis after drama over their upcoming fight

KSI and Dillon Danis are set to duke it out in the ring on January 14 but recent drama over the rehydration clause in their contract, coupled with Danis' comments about "fishy" conditions, has caused many to feel that the fight might not be happening at all.

YouTuber turned boxer KSI recently took to Twitter and blasted El Jefe for trying to back out of the upcoming fight. In a series of tweets, JJ called Dillon Danis out, hurling insults at him and describing his career as a failure.

You don’t have what it takes to get in the ring with me. You ain’t a fighter. You’re a confused twat. You’re a waste of time. Your career is a failure.

Why is KSI calling Dillon Danis "a waste of time"?

The YouTuber did not start there and had already made a similar tweet insulting the controversial MMA fighter. The two are expected to square off in the ring next month, as they headline the MF & DAZN: X Series 004 event at the Wembley Arena in London.

The drama started with Dillon Danis talking about his concerns for the conditions of his fight with JJ, describing them as "fishy" in an interview with Chael Sonnen where he was asked if there was a reasonable chance of the fight even happening.

The American MMA artist claimed that they were trying to handicap him by including a rehydration clause.

"I truly think that they're in over their heads... I feel like they're just trying to handicap me... Usually I really don't care but it seems there's a lot of fishy things going on."

Danis also revealed in the interview that he had reasonable suspicion to believe it was KSI who wanted to drop out of the fight. Dillon reasoned that his involvement with Bellator MMA meant he could try to "jump on" Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader on the undercard if the fight didn't happen.

Hours before the aforementioned tweet, KSI posted another tweet insulting the American and calling attention to the fact that they had gotten rid of the rehydration clause after his complaints. Calling him a "moron," the YouTuber said:

3 weeks before we fight you complain about the rehydration clause like a moron. So we get rid of the rehydration clause. What is your excuse now?

We both signed the same contract to reach 177.5 pounds with a 7.5 pound rehydration clause months ago



Twitter reacts to KSI's insults

Here is how the fans reacted to JJ's tweets about Dillon Danis.

While the tweets hint that there has been some friction between the opponents, it is still not clear whether the fight will be outright canceled or whether there will be other people stepping in.

