"The streamer that got his a** beat" - Kick streamer Zherka gets trolled by stranger on Monkey

Kick streamer Jon Zherka was recently trolled by a stranger on Monkey, a website that emerged following the shutdown of Omegle and aims to bring a similar experience but with a self-described "TikTok vibe." Notably, the streamer was banned from Kick amid allegations of flirting with teenagers using Monkey.

Jon was in the midst of yet another Monkey stream with a fellow creator, Aaron "Ac7ionMan," when one of the strangers recognized the former. The person immediately exclaimed, referring to his recent tussle with Harrison "Hstikkytokky," which made headlines:

"Yo! That's the streamer that got his a** beat!

"Yo! You got your a** beat!" - Random stranger on Monkey trolls Kick streamer Zherka

Contentious streamer Jon Zherka and Harrison had a heated encounter on November 11, 2023, at a restaurant in Miami. The two began hurling expletives, which eventually translated into them trading blows. The Kick star could be seen trying to intimidate Harrison, throwing the first punch in the process.

However, as matters escalated, Harrison threw the streamer on the ground, and the two started wrestling in front of the restaurant. This encounter was live-streamed and made waves in the streaming community.

While on Monkey, Jon and Ac7ionMan, known for his problematic past, came across a man, seemingly lying down. The former asked if he was of Arab ethnicity. The man responded by asking if he was a streamer, to which Jon replied in affirmative.

Suddenly, another man appeared on the screen and seemed awestruck. He exclaimed:

"Yo! Yo! You got your a**e beat! Yo, you got your a** beat. Yo! That's the streamer that got his a** beat."

After this, Ac7ionMan seemed to press the "Skip" button, thus skipping to another person on Monkey. This prompted Zherka to ask:

"Why'd you skip?"

Netizens react to Zherka's interaction with the stranger

Some netizens further poked fun at the streamer for his tussle with Hstikkytokky. One user stated that Zherka is "never going to escape it" with a photo of him on the ground during the altercation:

Another user claimed that the content creator deserved this treatment for making his audience think that he was capable of fighting:

Some other prominent and hilarious reactions from netizens on X were as follows:

Kick streamers and Monkey have become a prominent combination, with big names such as Adin Ross having problematic interactions with strangers on the platform. During a recent incident, Adin told two women that they "deserve to be punched" after they insulted his mother.