"The VODs were missing because...": Kai Cenat and YourRageGaming discuss why Twitch removed some of their streams

In a recent stream on Kai Cenat's channel, he and YourRageGaming discussed the matter of their VODs getting deleted. The two were fairly certain why it was happening and announced that it was because the streams in question had the creators react to people who were banned from Twitch.

Addressing members of the audience, Kai Cenat revealed:

"Chat the VODs that were missing was because I was reacting to like..."

YourRageGamiing chimed in:

"Yup! Happened to me too."

The Streamer of the Year even went as far as to name those he was reacting to that got his VODs removed from Twitch. IShowSpeed and Jidion are currently serving indefinite bans from the Amazon-owned streaming platform due to various controversies.

"It was Speed and Jidion."

Why were Kai Cenat and YourRageGaming's VODs deleted? Explaining Twitch's Ban Evasion rules

For those unaware of the purple platform's Terms of Service pertaining to the portrayal of creators suspended from the platform, here's a brief recap. What Kai Cenat and YourRageGaming have been talking about with respect to reacting to content creators falls under the Suspension Evasion section of Twitch's Community Guidelines, which states:

"Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in an additional enforcement against your accounts..."

The guidelines also discuss how the appearance of banned individuals may sometimes be beyond the control of the streamer. Even in that case Twitch expects its creators to "make a good faith effort" to minimize their airtime:

"...we expect that you make a good faith effort to remove them from your broadcast, mute them, or otherwise limit their interactions with your stream."

Timestamp 6:53:08

Kai Cenat also revealed that he got a phone call, presumably from a Twitch representative, about how he cannot show content featuring/reacting to people who are banned:

"I got a phone call like, 'Yo, you cannot react to nobody.'"

Another person present on the stream asked:

"Bro, why can't you react to nobody?"

Kai added:

"Bro, is it inedifinte bans or is it like just banned that you cannot react to?"

At this point YourRageGaming got up and whispered something in Kai Cenat's ears before revealing his story of VOD removal:

"And when I reacted to DYK compilation, they called me like, 'You cannot react to that ni**a.'"

He then insinuated that Mizkif, referring to him as "old boy," had been snitching to Twitch about Kai Cenat and others reacting to banned creators.

"Ni**as were snitchin. Old boy was snitching."

Kai joined the dots:

"Who? Who? Oh Mizkif."

YourRage continued:

"Old boy was like, 'They could react to this, this, this.' As soon as he said that they've been on our a**."

Readers should note that Mizkif publicly apologized for the snitching controversy last month.

Reddit reacts to the clip

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had varying reactions to the clip of Kai and YourRage:

Twitch is notorious for being inconsistent with bans, and while it is true that the guidelines do not spell out what exactly constitutes ban-worthy ban evasion, streamers such as Mizkif have indeed been banned for reacting to suspended people while Kai Cenat and YourRageGaming appear to have only received warnings and have had deal with VOD deletion.

