“No one gave a f**k”- MrBeast reveals why there are no healthy options available on MrBeast Burger

During the September 30 episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, Jimmy "MrBeast" explained why his widely popular burger chain, MrBeast Burger, doesn't offer too "healthy" options to its consumers.

While talking about the influence of his virtual restaurant on the younger generation, Jimmy opined on the limited "healthy" options on the menu and how it has affected sales.

As per the YouTube phenomenon himself, he included a lettuce wrap for those seeking a healthy meal at his fast food chain. However, sales were too low to justify the addition of more options. He admitted:

"No one gave a f**k. …that is the problem."

Why MrBeast Burger doesn't have too many healthy options

MrBeast Burger is known for its variety of fast-food options such as cheeseburgers, beef patties, cheese quesadillas and more. However, it doesn't offer a good range of health-conscious choices.

That's precisely what Jimmy addressed during his appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast with NELK Boys and YouTuber Bradley Martyn.

At the 14:54 mark of the podcast, bodybuilding influencer Bradley Martyn wanted to know Jimmy's thoughts on opening a fast-food chain whilst having a promising YouTube career. Speaking about the low sales of the lettuce wrap, the latter introduced the health section of his menu. The YouTuber revealed:

"Oh no It wasn't 20%, it was like literally less than one percent of our sales rate. No one gave a f**k...So, that is the problem. If you go too healthy, then just not a person on the planet f**king buys it.”

Giving an example of Feastables and Hershey's, MrBeast claimed that people don't prefer extreme health options when it comes to fast-food and chocolate. This prompted him to seek the "perfect middle ground". The content creator noted:

"So, with Feastables, take Hershey’s, for example. There’s ten ingredients. Super processed. Our Feastables bars are five ingredients and just all the ingredients are super high quality. It’s the perfect middle ground work where I could take it a little more extreme, but then I just guarantee you no one would f**king buy it. It's like as healthy as it goes where it still tastes great and people would do it and it's infinitely better than other options out there.”

The YouTuber subsequently revealed his plans to grow his fast-food chain and chocolate brand Feastable.

Social media reacts to the podcast

As expected, the podcast was an instant hit, garnering over 947k views and thousands of comments.

Here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to the podcast (Image via FULL SEND PODCAST/YouTube)

The unprecedented rise of MrBeast Burgers since 2020

MrBeast is currently one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation, boasting over a whopping 105 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

However, apart from his YouTube journey, the content creator has tried his hand at multiple ventures, with "MrBeast Burger" being one of them.

Along with his chocolate brand, Feastables, and other philanthropic projects, the fast-food chain has been a smashing success so far. On September 5, 2022, its opening in New Jersey broke the record for selling the highest number of burgers in a single day. The fast-food chain has since accrued over $100 million in revenue.

