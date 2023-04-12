TheBausffs’ controversial League of Legends playstyle leads to 14-day suspension, online community calls for permanent one instead

During a livestream on April 12, 2023, popular League of Legends streamer Simon "TheBausffs" was suspended from Riot Games' well-known competitive MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title. The streamer had been playing on his primary account on the EUW (European-West) server in the Master tier. During one of his games, Simon played the champion Rammus in the top lane and ended up dying 17 times.

While he was in the queue for another ranked game, TheBausffs was informed that his antics had resulted in a 14-day suspension. The Swedish personality called the situation "unlucky" and went to his alternate account to play more games.

The aforementioned clip was subsequently shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein the online community shared some rather strong opinions about the streamer. According to Redditor u/Pigwick123, TheBausffs should be permanently banned:

"I enjoy his streams, but he deserves permaban, he immediately switched accounts and is now trolling with AP (Ability Power) Irelia."

A closer look at TheBausffs' 14-day-long suspension in League of Legends

At the three-hour mark of his livestream, TheBausffs played Rammus in the top lane and faced Yasuo. It was a Master-tier game that lasted for a total of 22 minutes. In this duration, Simon died 17 times during the competitive match, obtaining only one kill. Eventually, his gameplay resulted in his team forfeiting the game.

He decided to review what went wrong and began watching the replay off-stream, as the streamer sat silently while queueing for another game. Things took a turn for the worse when League of Legends informed him to relog into the client because his session had expired. Simon then realized that he had been banned from the Riot Games-developed MOBA and stated:

"Unlucky, guys. Unlucky! Well... it is what it is. Yeah, I kind of expected it. I was 15 seconds to get into a game. 15 seconds! Unlucky. That s**t was so f**king annoying, man. God d*mn it! 14 days?"

Timestamp: 03:47:45

The 23-year-old personality re-logged into his account and discovered that Riot Games had imposed a two-week ban. The official message read:

"Account suspended. This account has been suspended until 25 April 2023."

Upon seeing this notification, TheBausffs responded with:

"14 days. Unlucky! That is annoying. That is so annoying! What was the other account? Banned account! GG! Saw that one coming. And I was climbing as well. I was climbing."

Online community reacts to the clip

TheBausffs' recent ban from League of Legends was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. While some Redditors suggested that the streamer should "not be allowed" to play anything besides his signature champion, Sion:

Others mentioned that there was a "vibe shift:"

Here are some more relevant reactions:

In addition to the Reddit community, Twitch star and fellow League of Legends streamer Tyler "Tyler1" has shared some strong opinions about TheBausffs in the past. On April 4, 2023, the former slammed the latter's contentious gameplay, claiming that the streamer "ruins the game."

