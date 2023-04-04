"Why did he have to be so harsh?" - League of Legends streamer TheBausffs reacts to Tyler1 calling him a "reject" and flaming his unique playstyle

During a live stream on April 2, 2023, popular League of Legends streamer Simon "Thebausffs" reacted to a viral clip in which Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" criticized his unique playstyle.

Tyler1 was dissatisfied with the current state of the EUW League of Legends server and used Thebausffs' playstyle as an example. For context, the latter is known for using Sion in the top lane and dying a lot in order to obtain various objectives in the competitive game.

While ranting about the situation, the Missouri native also referred to the Swedish personality as a "reject" and a "freak." When Thebausffs heard this, he wondered why Tyler was being so harsh about his playstyle. He added that one should never meet their heroes:

"Please stop. Guys, it's a playstyle. I swear! Guys, I swear, it's a playstyle, man! Man... why did he have to be so harsh? When your hero; never meet your heroes, guys."

What did Tyler1 say about Thebausffs?

Tyler1 was having a rather bad day on April 2, 2023, when he won eight games and lost 16 during his League of Legends Challenge in Europe. After losing a game at the nine-hour mark, the Twitch streamer began ranting about how the EUW server did not seemingly punish players who trolled him.

Viewers then mentioned certain European content creators who made it to the Challenger rank. Tyler1 responded:

"They are f**king nobodies! It's not comparable! Except the Thebausffs, f**king dip s**t. Which is the reason intentional feeders don't get banned on EUW. His disgusting a**, with that unique, cringe playstyle. Nice, bro! All the others are f**king nobodies. They are not going to get griefed. They're not going to get trolled."

The 28-year-old went on to say that Thebausffs "doesn't play" the Riot Games-developed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena), and claimed that he was the reason that intentional feeders were not being banned on the server:

"Don't try and use that s**tter, as f**king logic! He doesn't play League of Legends either. Understand, he's the reason that the f**king person I played against didn't get banned, by the way. Because Riot EUW doesn't ban intentionally feeders because of that moron!"

Timestamp: 09:42:25

The streamer continued venting, saying that no one wants to play with Thebausffs and referring to him as a "reject":

"But if you ask anybody, on any server, nobody likes playing with that freak. Which kind of explains why EUW is the way it is! Because he ruins the game. His dip s**t fan boys are like, 'I just want to sit in the side lane. I don't know macro!' Nobody learns macro on this server. Nobody learns any game knowledge because of that f**king reject!"

Tyler1 added:

"That's literally what it is! And of course, nobody gets punished for intentionally feeding because he can play his disgusting f**king champions and run it down and not get banned. So, don't compare that stupid s**t to this! Also, I f**king rage-dodged because I was f**king ranting. S**t's trash, man!"

Fans share their thoughts on Thebausffs' reaction to Tyler1's rant

Thebausffs' reaction to Tyler1's long rant was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snapshot of some relevant comments:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Simon "Thebausffs" is one of the most well-known European League of Legends content creators. He began live streaming on Twitch in 2018. Simon currently boasts 969,009 followers and averages over 14.3k viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes