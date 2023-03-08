"There was no fight, there was no disagreement" - Sykkuno reveals he "voluntarily" decided not to move in with The Roomies

On March 7, 2023, YouTube Gaming icon Thomas "Sykkuno" went live on his channel to play a wide variety of games with popular content creators. He hosted a brief Just Chatting segment, during which he announced that he wouldn't be moving in with The Roomies.

For further context, The Roomies house is closely associated with the prominent streamer organization, OfflineTV. It consists of some of the most well-known streaming personalities, including Rachell "Valkyrae," Leslie "Fuslie," Miyoung "Kkatamina," Yvonne "Yvonnie," and Sykkuno.

RAE @Valkyrae All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! https://t.co/KvThEX3AIF

The popular YouTuber has been living in the house ever since its inception (December 2021). Things, however, seem to have changed now, since the Las Vegas native stated that he "voluntarily" decided to leave. He provided details about his decision, stating that there was no ill intent behind it:

"There was no fight, there was no disagreement, really or anything. But yeah, just... we're still friends, obviously. I mean, Rae just uploaded the video and stuff like that. But yeah, I'm not moving in. Not today, tomorrow. Whatever you want to call it."

Sykkuno talks about not moving in with The Roomies, says the streamers didn't "kick him out"

The conversation began at the seven-minute mark of his livestream on March 7, when a viewer inquired whether Sykkuno had moved to his new residence. At this point, the streamer stated that he had moved back to his hometown of Las Vegas.

He then mentioned Fuslie and Miyoung moving to a new house and explained his situation by saying:

"I'm going to tell you guys right now. I'm not going to say anything. I'm not going to do anything weird. I'm not moving. I don't know how to tell you guys. I feel like people are just not going to believe me, but I'm not moving, guys. I'm not moving today. Not moving tomorrow. Not moving the day after that."

Sykkuno stated that he was making a clear statement because he believed that people would think that he was joking about it:

"I said that twice just to make it very clear because I know people just are going to think it's some kind of troll, or something, or some kid of a Jebait (Twitch emote). I'm in Vegas right now. You can tell by my microphone. You could tell where I am. I didn't move. I flew back to Vegas, guys. I'm home."

Timestamp: 00:07:15

A few moments later, another viewer inquired if the content creators "kicked him out." Sykkuno then responded that he had voluntarily made the decision:

"They did not kick me out, guys. I voluntarily chose where I want to live. Look, I think, I'm going to leak it. Rae is moving in. Okay? Everyone knows Rae's moving in. I think she is moving in, like, soon. Either today or tomorrow or something."

Thomas claimed that there were no fights or disagreements that caused him to leave, adding that all of the streamers remained friends. He concluded the conversation by saying that there were "no tricks" in what he revealed:

"Guys, it's simple. I am not moving into the same house. That's it. I'm just going to; that's it! There's no tricks. There's no... I don't know, I feel a lot of people think it's something. But you guys know, for sure, that I do like to, like, troll and jebait. But I won't lie and I just said it. I'm not moving into that house."

Fans react to Sykkuno's revelation

The YouTube comments section attracted over a dozen fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's revelation (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that Sykkuno would be missed for the "second season" of The Roomies, another community member expressed hope that his decision to leave wouldn't have an impact on the streamers' friendship.

