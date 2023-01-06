"There're so many crypto throwers": Tarik rants about Valorant crypto gamblers throwing games for money in ranked

A couple of days ago, the popular Valorant streamer "Tarik" Celik was on his regular competitive grind when a fellow teammate brought up the topic of crypto gamblers who throw games. He said gamblers contact the streamers and bribe them to throw matches for the desired result. Former Valorant professional Wedid posted the question that got Celik fired up. He said,

"Is that a crypto thrower on the other team, the Jett with 160 ping?"

While his teammates tried to defend the opponent Jett, Tarik went on a rant against "crypto throwers" in his games:

"Guys, there're so many f*cking crypto throwers, so many crypto throwers that we don't know about."

"These guys are betting 5K and sh*t": Tarik wants Riot to deal with crypto gamblers who bribe people to throw streamers' games

While betting on tournaments and leagues is the norm, the Turkish-American streamer's rant about the problem has spotlighted crypto gambling that has been gaining ground in the Valorant ranked scene.

Specifically, people who bet good money on games that popular streamers play sometimes engage in bribery as they contact players to throw to get their desired results.

Tarik was annoyed with what happened and was concerned about how crypto throwers hamper his gameplay and Valorant streams.

"These guys are like, amongst regular users. Dude, people are being contacted to throw games. Like, they're playing against me... They are being contacted during the game to throw my game."

It's easy to see how that can be a problem for players looking to play a skill-based game with a robust ranking system like Valorant. After failing to take control over Site B on Fracture, the streamer continued with his explanation:

"They're being messaged during the game to throw and be paid money."

Understandably, doing such a thing will hamper the gaming experience, not to mention ruin the competitive shooter's ranked system. When someone from the audience asked if Tarik himself was getting contacted by these gamblers, he answered in the negative:

"No they didn't contact me, but people in my game. It's actually f*cking ridiculous dude."

The streamer also revealed the amounts being bet on in these ranked matches:

"And these guys are betting 5K and sh*t..."

Timestamp 0:30:40

After dying in an eco-round, he continued saying how ridiculous it was that people were betting so much on his games. He is not a professional player, just a streamer grinding ranked mode. Tarik also mentions how people throwing games should discourage the act of gambling, but somehow that's not what's happening.

"It's like dude, I don't understand first of all why people are betting on my game or other streamer's games. 'Cus people are throwing, so why the f*ck would anyone else be betting?"

When an audience member asked whether there could be any solution to the problem, the streamer replied that Riot Games should take steps to ban crypto gambling websites and prevent hindrance in high-level matches with streamers.

"Is there a way to solve this? Yeah, I think Riot has to fix it, right? They need to shut down the websites."

Twitter reactions to crypto throwers in Valorant

Recently, many big Valorant streamers and esports professionals have been discussing the issue, raising awareness about crypto gamblers. Last month NRG FNS tweeted:

NRG FNS @FNS If there is a crypto bettor on the other team, can we all please agree to throw the game? I want them to lose every cent and be on the street begging me for a sandwich. Thanks. If there is a crypto bettor on the other team, can we all please agree to throw the game? I want them to lose every cent and be on the street begging me for a sandwich. Thanks.

Tarik himself recently tweeted, "F*ck crypto," which got a lot of attention from other streamers such as HasanAbi and TSM Subroza.

Tarik's tweet (Image via Twitter)

hasanabi @hasanthehun @tarik i am the crypto thrower on my team everytime @tarik i am the crypto thrower on my team everytime

Planet9.gg shared a clip of Tarik reacting about the same issue and said:

The discussion has also ignited a debate on r/ValorantCompetitve.

Riot already has checkpoints for griefers in lower ranks, but they still haven't found a way to eliminate the crypto throwers plaguing the higher ranks in Valorant. The publisher has not made a statement on the matter either.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes