"There's no downside" - Asmongold suggests that Kai Cenat  should move to Kick

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" had some advice for 2022's Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat's move to Kick. During a stream on March 31, the popular MMO streamer was asked by his chat about the prospects of the latter jumping ship to the new platform. He responded by saying that moving to Kick would make a lot of sense for Kai, even though he's one of the most popular streamers on Twitch right now.

Two key factors that he discussed were the large deals that Kick has given to streamers, as well as the more relaxed community guidelines on the platform. These two perks have been a major draw for some big streamers who have already made the move to Kick, including Trainwreck and Adin Ross. Here's what Asmongold has to say about Kai and other Twitch creators switching platforms:

"There's no downside to going to Kick for them. Think about it, right? They're getting paid more money and they also don't have to worry about losing their account."

Asmongold feels Kick would be more beneficial to Kai Cenat than Twitch

Kick has been a major topic of discussion in the streaming world since its launch at the tail end of 2022. The site has positioned itself as an edgier, less restrictive alternative to Twitch. As the Amazon-owned platform cracks down on certain things like gambling and hot tub streams, Kick provides a new safe haven for these types of content.

The site also provides a second chance for many streamers who have been permanently banned from Twitch and other platforms, such as Adin Ross, who received what he claims to be the 'largest streaming deal in history'.

It makes sense that Kick would be an attractive alternative for many streamers, but the site is still in its infancy. As this outlet continues to build up momentum, it would not be surprising to see even bigger names from other platforms making the switch.

Asmongold was asked about one such big name that could move to the platform, that being 2022's Streamer of the Year, Kai Cenat. The former said that he believed such a decision would be beneficial for Kai, as well as other streamers like BruceDropEmOff and the "W Community" as a whole. Here's what Asmongold said:

"I think that people like Bruce, Kai, like all of those guys, I think they should move over probably to Kick. It just seems like a better idea. They have a younger and more edgy audience. They can do crazier stuff on Kick."

While Asmongold mentions that streamers could potentially make more money on Kick, a more specific reason for Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff to switch platforms would be the more relaxed rules. Both these individuals have received some lengthy bans from Twitch in the past and may want to move to a outlet that will allow them more freedom.

However, it's worth mentioning that Kai Cenat has previously been asked about jumping ship to Kick but stated that he is currently happy on Twitch.

