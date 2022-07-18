"Take your seagull looking a** somewhere else!" - TheStockGuy starts an argument with strangers at TwitchCon 2022

Twitch streamers Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" and Jason "TheStockGuy" got together to host a special IRL stream earlier today.

After attending the second day of TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam, both content creators decided to roam around to showcase various exciting places in the city.

As the streamers walked around, TheStockGuy randomly began arguing with a group of strangers and started shouting at them by saying:

"Listen here, you pelican brief motherf**ker, take your seagull looking a** somewhere else!"

TheStockGuy hilariously argues with a group of strangers on JakenBakeLIVE's IRL stream

JakenBakeLIVE's TwitchCon 2022 streams have been a delight to watch as he has been collaborating with several well-known Twitch personalities in Amsterdam.

On the second day of the streamer convention, Jake got together with TheStockGuy and spent the majority of the 12-hour long stream hanging out with him.

At the eight-hour mark of the IRL stream, Jason wanted to have a "real-life" conversation with Jake and the former stated that he had been waiting for the latter around some seagulls. He then said:

"I walked out and waited by some f***ing seagulls who were looking at me like, 'Bruh, you guys were supposed to be gone, we're eating here,' and I'm like, 'Chill, he'll (JakenBakeLIVE) will be right here.'"

Jake was unsure what seagulls were and Jason replied by saying:

"No, seagulls, the f***ing dogs! They're like chihuahuas."

Timestamp: 08:58:44

At the same time, a group of strangers passed by, and one of the individuals started making a flying gesture. Jason made a sly remark at the individual and said:

"That's not a seagull, man. It's a pelican."

The group played along with the streamer's jest, which resulted in an argument between the two groups. Jason impersonated how a seagull flies and glides in the sky and stated:

"That wasn't a seagull! If a seagull does this (TheStockGuy makes a flying gesture)? Okay, that's not a seagull, seagulls glide, baby! That's a seagull! Oh s**t, you weren't ready! You weren't ready, I don't want to know who you are!"

The banter came to a close when one of the group members called TheStockGuy an albatross, which elicited the following response from the latter:

"An albatross? You don't know what an albatross is if it s**t on your face! Matter of fact, you're probably the type of guy who pays extra to get your s**t faced on. Whatever, dude. Get out of here. I'm literally going to get arrested, I don't know those guys."

JakenBakeLIVE was astounded by the random argument Jason ended up having with a group of strangers and commended the strangers for playing along.

Fans react to the streamer's argument on seagulls with strangers on stream

The streamer's clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail, and the conversation thread attracted more than 60 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant fan comments were along these lines:

Jason is a Just Chatting streamer who focuses his content on analyzing and trading on the stock market. He began streaming on Twitch in 2018 and currently has more than 279k followers and averages 2.3k viewers per stream.

