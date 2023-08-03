"They botted a random tweet": Andrew Tate claims his comment for MrBeast's Twitter revenue was sabotaged due to Islamophobia

Andrew Tate recently claimed that his comment under MrBeast's tweet from last month (in which YouTuber promised to give his Twitter revenue for the month to the most liked reply) was intentionally sabotaged because "they refuse to donate to Islamic countries." The giveaway was posted on July 14.

When the dust settled, French content creator and Twitch streamer Arkunir bagged the top spot with his tweet, which currently has over 500K likes. However, controversial online personality Andrew Tate believed that he had rightfully won and tweeted on August 1, demanding that MrBeast donate the money to certain charities of his choosing.

Tate wrote:

"Hungry children are waiting."

The community note on Tate's post (Image via twitter.com)

However, netizens were quick to point out that he had not won the giveaway, with Arkunir bagging the prize. A community note, a feature introduced by Twitter for people to flag misinformation or give better context to posts, announced the same, adding that the French streamer had donated the money to a charity that helps animals.

Andrew Tate, however, reacted quite negatively to this note and called it a "lie" in a subsequent tweet. Dipping back into one of his conspiracy theories, the man charged with human trafficking in Romania further claimed that "they" had used bots to bolster another reply because "they" did not want to give money to Islamic countries.

Andrew wrote:

"This is a lie. They botted a random tweet after I won. They refuse to donate to Islamic countries. Refuse to help innocent children. Refuse to help the world. They only want to push the agendas of Satan."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



They botted a random tweet after I won.



They refuse to donate to Islamic countries.



Refuse to help innocent children.



Refuse to help the world.



They only want to push the agendas of Satan. This is a lie.They botted a random tweet after I won.They refuse to donate to Islamic countries.Refuse to help innocent children.Refuse to help the world.They only want to push the agendas of Satan. twitter.com/cobratate/stat…

"He's the largest French account": Twitter reacts to Andrew Tate accusing Arkunir of using bots to win MrBeast's giveaway

MrBeast @MrBeast Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!

The popular YouTuber MrBeast is known for charitable donations and extravagant giveaways that he regularly conducts on social media. With X, formerly Twitter, rolling out creator programs for content creators to start earning revenue from subscriptions and ads, MrBeast announced that he would be giving away one month's revenue to the most liked reply to his post.

Naturally, a huge number of people flooded the tweet, with many announcing what they would do with the money if they win. Andrew Tate was one of them, and he believed that he had won the giveaway. This is why he initially tweeted at MrBeast, presumably requesting that the money be sent to his charity of choice.

When a community note was added to his post to provide context, the controversial online personality replied again, attacking the person who had won for cheating. However, another community note was posted on his new tweet, which claimed that the winner, Arkunir, had twice the number of likes that Andrew Tate had on his tweet.

Community note on Andrew Tate's second tweet calling Arkunir a cheater (Image via Twitter.com)

Here are a few reactions to his tweet, with many making light of Tate's accusations. A number of replies are also from French people, pushing back against the narrative of Arkunir using bots to win:

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray @MTGrepp @Cobratate He isn’t a random account. He’s the largest French account.

Ma𝕏tern @RealMaxtern @Cobratate No, he won within 17 hours when I first noticed. Anyway @MrBeast would have verified it already

MrBeast himself is currently in a lawsuit regarding the cloud-based fast food brand Beast Burgers. Here's an article that summarizes why he is suing the company behind Beast Burgers.