Who is Arkunir? Popular French content creator wins MrBeast's competition and bags his Twitter revenue

French Twitch streamer and internet personality Arkunir has once again captured attention after emerging victorious in the Jimmy "MrBeast" Twitter competition. For context, MrBeast had recently tweeted a challenge, offering his Twitter revenue for the next month to the participant with the highest number of liked comments within a 48-hour timeframe.

MrBeast @MrBeast Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!

Arkunir undoubtedly dominated the competition and secured an overwhelming victory with his comment amassing almost 500K likes. The Frenchman's comment in the competition was, in fact, a single dot, which is commonly seen as an act of "ratio-ing" on Twitter. Here's what he replied:

French streamer Arkunir wins MrBeast Twitter competition

Arkunir, a Twitch streamer with a substantial following of over 49K followers, primarily focuses on streaming Football Manager on his channel. However, in recent times, he has been less active, with his last broadcast dating back almost two months ago.

However, he maintains a more active presence on Twitter (926K followers), making daily tweets and replies. His consistent efforts paid off significantly after achieving a remarkable victory in MrBeast's Twitter competition, successfully surpassing other competitors.

Additionally, he has publicly announced that the revenue he receives from MrBeast will be directly donated to 30millionsdamis, a French charitable foundation dedicated to helping and providing shelters for animals. He wrote (Translated via Google):

"If I win I give everything to @30millionsdamis. (It's summer, there's a lot of animal abandonment, you have to support it)"

As an additional bonus, MrBeast himself even decided to follow the streamer on Twitter. The renowned creator shared this exciting update on his own Twitter account yesterday (July 16):

Fans react to Arkunir's victory

The French streamer's response to MrBeast's original tweet swiftly became viral, gathering hundreds of thousands of likes. Moreover, it sparked diverse reactions within the online community. Here are some noteworthy examples:

The French streamer previously made headlines in 2022

Arkunir may ring a bell for some online users, as he gained significant media attention for humorously "ratio-ing" Elon Musk in November 2022. This incident occurred when Elon Musk had taken on the role of Twitter CEO and introduced a monetized policy through which users were required to pay a monthly subscription fee to retain their verified blue checkmarks.

Understandably, this particular decision by Elon Musk did not make him the most popular figure and drew the attention of numerous trolls. Among them was the French streamer, who didn't hold back in responding to Elon's tweet. Here's how he reacted:

Elon Musk @elonmusk Twitter is the worst!

But also the best.

Arkunir @Arkunir @elonmusk Where are you going ? Take this ratio again and don't delete this time.

Now, all that remains is to wait and see the extent of MrBeast's earnings through his Twitter account in the upcoming month. As of now, the YouTube star has not responded to the winner or provided any further updates regarding the competition.