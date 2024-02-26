"They should be called the Broke Boys" - Fans react to Island Boys after their card seemingly gets declined while buying $20 water

Controversial internet personalities the Island Boys have once again gone viral on social media. On February 26, 2024, Jack Doherty shared a clip from his recent IRL stream in which the content creators were seen purchasing bottles of water. However, when one of the Island Boys tried to pay, his card seemed to get declined.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Jack Doherty said:

"Sure you got that? You won't get declined? That should be at most $11 with tax. (The Island Boy says, 'Charge declined.') Oh, my god! He got declined for $20 of water. I got you, little bro. I did it. I did it. It's okay, bro. Maybe one day."

Numerous netizens have commented on the Kick streamers' clip, with X user @Hotchy6 writing:

"They should be called the Broke Boys."

"I feel for him" - Netizens react as the Island Boys' card seemingly gets declined while buying a $20 water

The hip-hop duo Franky (Kodiyakredd) and Alex (Flyysoulja) Venegas, popularly known as the "Island Boys," have become one of Kick's most popular creators. They are best known for their live broadcasts and frequently collaborate with well-known internet personalities.

However, they are also considered by many to be contentious individuals, having gotten into feuds with fellow streamers. They recently made headlines (on February 21, 2024), after Franky Venegas assaulted Jack Doherty during a Kick livestream.

The latter also accused Venegas of allegedly kicking his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, by exclaiming:

"Nice f**king try, dumb a*s. Nice try! Oh, he is kicking! McKinley, McKinley, McKinley! Yo, watch the f**k out! There's a girl in the car, you f**king dumb a*s! Yo, there's a girl! You're kicking her! You're kicking my f**king girlfriend, you b**ch! Don't f**cking kick her! Don't f**king kick her, you b**ch!"

On February 26, 2024, Jack Doherty posted a 14-second clip from his recent livestream, during which the Island Boys' card seemingly got declined while buying $20 water.

As mentioned earlier, the tweet has garnered significant traction on the social media platform, with Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMan" commenting:

X user @instantzander wondered why the 20-year-old was "still hanging out" with the twins:

Meanwhile, user @Tyler46058979 stated that they "felt" for the Island Boys, adding:

"But this isn't nice... I rarely ever have more than $20 because of bills. I feel for him."

Here are some more reactions:

