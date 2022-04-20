"They won't ever be able to fix this": Battlefield 2042 players react after update causes flashes that could induce epileptic seizures

Battlefield 2042 has made many changes and added features like voice chat to the game with its 4.0 update. However, it may have inadvertently caused something that might prove fatal for certain individuals as it reportedly induces epileptic seizures. This comes after a person's post was retweeted by reliable industry insider Tom Henderson. It might have been an isolated incident but is troublesome nevertheless.
This is one of the many issues plaguing Battlefield 2042 since the game was released. The negative reception has been troublesome for EA and DICE as the game has seen a steady decline in its player count. The bugs haven't helped as they have pushed back on important content that has upset players. However, the latest issue pointed out by the player is much more serious than a random bug or missing concern as it could become a potential health hazard.
Battlefield 2042 update that causes flashing screens raises epileptic seizure concerns
The issue was brought to the fore by a Twitter user and YouTuber Talon, who shared a clip of the starting screen. As seen in the clip, random flashes persist all through the intro sequence of Battlefield 2042. The flashes don't stop on the opening screen as they're visible even when Talon enters the main menu.
This is a significant worry for players who suffer from epileptic seizures. Such occurrences can be very grave for individuals with the condition and can prove fatal. It's unclear what set this off or why such an incident occurred, and it remains to be seen if it's an isolated case.
Reliable insider Tom Henderson also posted his thoughts on the issue. He had earlier asked Talon to send him the clip, and it seems that the video was verified as legitimate and isn't doctored.
Fans react after Battlefield 2042 shows screen flashes that could trigger epileptic seizures
Since Tom and Talon posted the clip, netizens have reacted to the issue. Once again, the issue in the discussion is serious, even if it's an isolated case. One person replied that they hadn't found anyone else with the problem, to which Tom stated that the scale of the issue is irrelevant considering its gravity.
DICE has been at the epicenter of hate and negative feedback over how it has handled the entire situation. Many of the promises that were made are yet to be delivered. Some players believe that there's no way that DICE will be able to properly repair the game to match their expectations.
For many players, the bigger disappointment has been the wasted potential. When the first trailer was dropped, there was an incredible amount of hype, much of which has just been washed away as a result of poor content and bugs.
The most recent update may have made many changes, but server browsers are yet to be introduced. One player shared their thoughts about how difficult it is to find a match with the existing system.
It seems that there have been earlier instances of such problems on consoles, as shared by one individual. It's unclear if Talon's problem is on the console or the PC version of the game.
EA and DICE are yet to acknowledge the issue officially. It remains to be seen if more people have encountered the issue as well.