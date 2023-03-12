"They give a f**k about looking good on social media" - Asmongold hits back at people "being mad" at MrBeast's charitable efforts

On March 11, 2023, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to host a gaming and Just Chatting livestream. While reacting to the top posts on his official subreddit, the content creator came across a submission that discussed the controversy surrounding YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast."

After seeing the gist of the post, Asmongold commented on the situation and shared his thoughts on those seemingly hating MrBeast for his philanthropic efforts.

According to the Austin, Texas-based personality, MrBeast's haters were "stupid" because they did not care about helping those in Africa and instead wanted to "look good" on social media. He stated:

"People are mad at MrBeast for this kind of stuff. 'People think that about MrBeast, never actually directly (or) indirectly helped anyone in Africa.' Because they don't give a f**k about helping people in Africa. They give a f**k about looking good on social media because they're stupid!"

Asmongold provides take on MrBeast getting criticized after latter gives away 20,000 shoes to children in Africa

At the 50-minute mark of his broadcast, Asmongold came across a post by Redditor u/PiJeb, who mentioned that MrBeast faced criticism after his video went viral, in which he donated 20,000 shoes to African children.

Seeing this, the Twitch streamer reacted:

"I did see this. MrBeast, once again, in the line of fire, gentlemen. '(MrBeast) faces criticism after donating 20,000 pairs of shoes to South African children.'"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder made a sarcastic remark and recalled a time when the Kansas native was criticized after curing 1,000 people's blindness:

"That's right, guys. MrBeast, you know, we thought he did enough harm in the world by curing 1,000 people of blindness. And he said, 'Wait a minute. Hold my beer. I'm going to go even further than that. I got another one in me!' And he goes and gives 20,000 kids pairs of shoes. Can you believe that? He can't get keep getting away. I know, this is disgusting and I see this on Twitter, regularly."

Timestamp: 00:50:00

Asmongold described the situation as "funny." He then mentioned wanting an "idiot tracking" website and elaborated on it by saying:

"People are mad at MrBeast for this kind of stuff. It's so f**king funny to me. I wish that people would have a; I wish there was, like, a website, and it was like an idiot tracking website. And every single opinionated person on the internet, including me... I wish that you could go to that website and get a list of all the dumb s**t they've ever said."

Fans react to Asmongold's take on controversy

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as over 1,300 viewers provided their take on the streamer's clip. Here's a snippet of some notable comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig also expressed his displeasure with people criticizing MrBeast, saying that hating the latter seemed "a little backward." Fellow content creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" also slammed "intellectual saints on Twitter."

