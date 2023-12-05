"They make the girls where you can beat your meat to" - IShowSpeed explains why he "likes" the GTA franchise

On December 5, 2023, YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" reacted to GTA 6's first trailer. After watching the one-minute 30-second video of the upcoming installment set in Vice City, the content creator was enthralled. However, after discovering that the game will be released in 2025, Darren jokingly said that he "might not even be alive" by then.

The recently unbanned Twitch personality said:

"2025 - are you serious, bro? I'mma be, like, 50 years old! I might not even be alive! Oh, my god! They're making us wait so long! Oh s**t! Oh, my god! 2025! 2025, chat?! 2025, are you serious?! We're going to be old!"

IShowSpeed then stated that GTA 6 "looked insane" and explained why he "likes" the franchise:

"Like, look at that! Bro, like, look at the texture of this girl, bro! That's the reason why I like GTA, bro. They make the girls where you can beat your meat to, bro. You feel what I mean? Pay attention to the girls, bro. Like, look at that!"

"This game is going to be crazy" - IShowSpeed goes gaga over GTA 6 trailer

GTA 6's first trailer has taken the internet by storm. Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive released it sooner than expected after leaks went viral on the internet. Several content creators took the opportunity to react to the trailer on their respective broadcasts, with IShowSpeed being one of them.

After making a comment in jest, explaining why he "likes" the Grand Theft Auto franchise, IShowSpeed said:

"Chat, this game is going to be crazy. It's going to be crazy, y'all. And, it got Michael back, too? Chat, this game is going to be crazy, bro. This game is going to be crazy!"

Timestamp: 02:51:50

He then decided to leave a comment under GTA 6's official trailer by writing:

"I'm about to comment, so I can make history. 'Let's go! I'll be back in two years. Hopefully, I'm still streaming in two years. W. And, hopefully, I'm still alive, too.' Holy s**t! Chat, mark my comment right there, bro. Oh, my god, it's actually here, bro!"

IShowSpeed added:

"But, oh, my god, bro - this looks insane, bro. Like, dead a*s, bro. This game is going to be f**king crazy, bro. This trailer looks insane, chat!"

As the GTA 6 trailer continues to garner traction, you can read this article to understand every detail revealed in the viral video.