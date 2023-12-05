GTA 6 Mystery leaker becomes an overnight internet sensation, and with good reason

Until now, all the information surrounding GTA 6's upcoming release has been in the form of mere speculation and rumors. With the drop of the official trailer earlier on December 5 (December 4 in the US), Rockstar has essentially showcased the opening hand of the next GTA game and what fans can expect. That said, the trailer's release has been overshadowed by a mystery X account that leaked the entire video earlier on social media.

Since the leak happened, Rockstar proceeded with a change in plans and dropped the trailer earlier than expected. Moreover, the X account that was used to leak the video has now been suspended by the relevant authorities.

The two actions have practically confirmed that the leaked video was indeed authentic, which has suddenly turned the mystery leaker into an overnight enigma. All of this is despite the fact that nobody knows who the person is in the first place.

GTA 6's official trailer release could have been brought forward due to the leak

Earlier on December 1, Rockstar confirmed the date of GTA 6's first trailer launch, which was set to take place on the fifth day of the moment. That plan seemed to have been altered immediately due to the online leak that took place on December 4. With the leaker essentially showing the same stuff that Rockstar confirmed, it's hard to imagine how that might have happened.

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time that the upcoming title has been at the end of leaks. In an earlier instance, it was reported that the son of one of Rockstar's employees had also shared a small footage video showing in-game clippings.

Rockstar has been quick to ensure that the leaked footage didn't stay on social media for very long, as they have been removed almost immediately. In the case of this mystery leaker, their account has also been suspended as well.

Expand Tweet

One of the most hotly-anticipated trailers is now available for the fans to witness. While the exact release date hasn't been announced, GTA 6 will release in 2025. It will be simply called Grand Theft Auto 6, and the action once again returns to Vice City.

In the first GTA 6 trailer, a lot of focus has been put on Lucia, who will be the first woman protagonist of the series. It will be interesting to find out more about her and what kind of role she would play in the game. For that, however, the fans will have to patiently wait unless there are similar mystery leaks down the road as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.