"They're in their own safe space and they're not going to reproduce" - Asmongold comments on Redditors hating on PewDiePie becoming a father

During a livestream on August 15, 2023, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on a Reddit community hating on YouTube icon Felix "PewDiePie" becoming a father. The conversation began when Asmongold reacted to a video by YouTuber Hero Hei titled Reddit seethes over PewDiePie being a new father.

In it, the latter discussed a post from the r/antinatalism subreddit, saying:

"Bro, they get mad at this stuff. Like, what the heck? If you don't want kids, that's fine. But getting mad at other people (that are) happy to have children. In this image, PewDiePie is literally holding his baby and, like, smiling out of joy, looking at his baby. And, that subreddit is just, like, looking at and seething."

Hero Hei read some of the reactions posted under the thread and added:

"Bro, what are these comments? 'I can't believe people are having kids in 2023 with all the evidence about climate change. It really makes you question if people are even good at all.'"

Asmongold commented on the community's perspectives on the r/antinatalism subreddit, saying

"I think people like this are great because they're in their own safe space and they're not going to reproduce. And, these kinds of problems just kind of work themselves out. Just over the years. So, I think this is a great thing."

Asmongold jokes about why he "completely supports" the r/antinatalism subreddit after they voice displeasure with PewDiePie becoming a father

The discussion began at the two-hour mark of the livestream when Asmongold brought up Hero Hei's aforementioned YouTube video. Before watching it, the Twitch star asked his audience whether PewDiePie becoming a father was a "big W" or not.

He said:

"Look at this. So, PewDiePie recently had a kid. Big W. Or is it? Look at this."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then jokingly explained why he "completely supports" the r/antinatalism subreddit:

"I think that this is great. I completely support this subreddit... more than anything else. You know what you call it? Natural selection."

Timestamp: 02:14:50

After the minute-long video concluded, fans speculated why people on the subreddit held such views. In response, Zack remarked:

"'They're against having children because they can't find a single person who would willingly have a kid with them.' Who cares what their reason is? I don't care, why does it matter? Who gives a s**t? Also, they don't like what I'm doing. Okay. Cool! Well, now what?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The 32-year-old personality's response to Redditors criticizing PewDiePie for having a child elicited over 530 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

