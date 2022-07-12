"They want people to buy the remastered versions": Reddit community reacts to Ubisoft decommissioning older Assassin's Creed games

Ubisoft's recent decisions with certain Assassin's Creed titles seem to have caused major issues between the publisher and the fans.

It was revealed earlier yesterday that Revelations HD will be delisted on Steam come September, and the sale of the game has stopped on the platform. Upon further inspection, it appears that it will be one of many older games to get completely discontinued.

Since the news of Assassin's Creed Liberations HD broke out, many social media users have reacted to the issue. This will largely occur due to the discontinuation of the game's servers.

While these titles might not be actively multiplayer or even have that feature, no servers mean no DRM check at the beginning — which means the death of such games. While Ubisoft hasn't explicitly given out details, most players feel that they shouldn't be doing what is planned.

Reddit users are unhappy with Ubisoft's plans for older Assassin's Creed titles

Liberations HD isn't the only one when it comes to planned removals. The Brotherhood DLC might have been one of the best content additions to the series, but it's also planned to have the same fate.

There are rumors of Ubisoft working on an MMORPG and one fan feels that the developers have lost their way. They now believe that all Ubisoft now cares about is the general audience and not the hardcore fans.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist and one of the earlier games in the Anno series are also being planned for discontinuation.

One fan thinks that Ubisoft should refund the users for the games they're planning to discontinue. The closure of sales is one thing, but making the game unavailable for those who have paid money to buy these titles in the past is another way altogether.

Some are frustrated with the fact that Ubisoft hasn't given any proper reasoning behind their decisions. One fan wants to know why such a step is being taken.

One person believes that keeping older games like Assassin's Creed Revelations HD requires a server cost. Alternatively, Ubisoft can remove DRM from the games which will solve the problem. But for some unknown reason, they have chosen not to do so.

Some fans are afraid that if Ubisoft's actions are taken lightly, it will set a very bad precedent and other companies will soon be doing the same with their games.

Activision Blizzard and EA are two companies that have lost a lot of reputation for similar activities. One fan feels that Ubisoft, along with these two, are attempting to scam the consumers.

Players will certainly want Ubisoft to remove the DRM and preserve the older games in the Assassin's Creed series. However, they seem to be having a grim fate and the upcoming days might be the last chance for many to enjoy these titles.

