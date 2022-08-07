“This chat is so f**king dumb” - xQc hits back at Twitch chat after being trolled for his Rainbow Six gameplay

In a continuous saga involving xQc and his trolls, the community recently saw a hilarious interaction. The Twitch streamer recently hit back at his Twitch chat after being brutally grilled for his showing in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

During his August 6, 2022 broadcast, the Canadian streamer was playing Rainbow Six Siege, completely unaware that none of the game was being projected on his screen and that his viewers could only see him.

His chat then vigorously mocked him for being unaware of the technical crash, with viewers joking about his "sick gameplay." However, following a series of sarcastic and mean comments, the former Overwatch pro retorted:

"This chat is so f**king dumb."

xQc hilariously mocks his Twitch chat after being trolled during livestream

xQc is one of the most popular and successful streamers on Twitch, boasting over 11 million followers on the platform. Of course, being prominent on Twitch comes with its own advantages, such as having an army of loyal followers, fans and recognition, which is certainly the case with the Canadian.

However, the same community can turn the table to troll the creator, as seen during Felix's most recent livestream. During his broadcast, he can be seen indulging in a Rainbow Six Siege match alongside some of his friends. However, as emblematic of his usual antics, it didn't go as planned.

Due to a technical glitch, viewers could only see him and the home screen wallpaper of his computer. Naturally, the chat began joking about his gameplay as he went on with his match, unaware of the situation.

After finally realizing the blunder, the Twitch powerhouse hit back at his viewers for being dumb. In a frustrated tone, the former Overwatch pro lamented:

"This chat is so f**king dumb. Guys, how is this funny? That’s not even funny. I don’t know how you guys think that’s funny. I have no game on the screen bro."

However, what piqued viewers' interest even more was the reaction of his teammates. Hilariously mocking him for being completely unaware of the technical crash, they pinpointed that the situation had become even more comical given how well the Canadian streamer was playing.

Twitch chat reacts to technical glitch

As expected, Twitch chat viewers were having a blast teasing him for the blunder. Coupled with that, a few even praised Felix's non-existent gameplay moves:

Enter captionFans reaction (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Although he quickly fixed the issue and got his gameplay back on stream, this marked a memorable moment on the livestream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far