"This is disgusting" - Sidemen's Behzinga goes off at Jake Paul for choosing 57-year-old Mike Tyson as his boxing opponent

Popular Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the recently announced boxing match involving YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and the comeback of former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Ethan was unimpressed, dismissing the significant hype surrounding the match as merely a 27-year-old facing off against a 57-year-old.

Previously, Sidemen member and longtime Jake Paul adversary, JJ "KSI," had weighed in, expressing criticism of the fight. Now, Behzinga took to their Sidecast (the Sidemen's podcast) to further underscore the peculiarity of the match, describing it as:

"I hate it. This is disgusting."

"I'm not interested in watching it" - Behzinga calls out Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Behzinga, one of the core members of the Sidemen, took to the Sidemen's weekly podcast, Sidecast, to discuss the upcoming boxing match between Paul and Tyson. Despite the hype surrounding the event, Ethan was visibly unimpressed. He said:

"I'm not interested in watching it...(after the other members insisted he would watch it) I'm not gonna lie, I'm gonna hate myself for watching it. I don't want to be a part of this."

Ethan continued:

"If a young man hits Mike Tyson, it's an old man. The punch resistance isn't there, the speed isn't there. Punch resistance is such a huge part of boxing."

After fellow Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" suggested that Mike might unleash the "animal" inside of him, Ethan responded:

"It's a 57-year-old animal. I'd bet on the younger buffalo getting away from a f**king 57-year-old tiger."

Ethan himself has been touted to make his YouTube/influencer boxing debut (although no deal has materialized). Speaking on Jake's fight, however, he wasn't particularly pleased about it, stating:

"I'm all for influencer boxing, let's call it that, entertainers going into boxing. Has been great. This is just a little bit too far off the mark."

Zerkaa too added, stating he isn't sure what Jape Paul's plans are:

"I'm not sure what Jake wants to do though. He wants to be like a world champion but then he goes back into this and he fights old guys."

As mentioned, Behzinga was slated to face YouTuber Joe Weller in KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion. However, negotiations fell through when Ethan stated that he wasn't satisfied with the payment. Recently, KSI contradicted this statement, asserting that he had met Ethan's demands.