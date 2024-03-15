"Both will make a lot of money" - Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson "marketing fight" praised by UFC light heavyweight

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, which is scheduled for July 20, has drawn a near-universally negative reception from the combat sports community. There is, however, an outlier. UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his thoughts, which are far more positive, on the fight.

Walker described the fight as a cash-grab, but as one that Tyson deserves due to his status as a beloved legend of the fight game. However, the Brazilian knockout artist mistakenly referred to the matchup as an exhibition bout, which it is not. Instead, Tyson's bout with Paul will be a professional boxing match. Walker said:

"I actually think that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight is a very good smart marketing fight, both will make a lot of money, good for Mike he deserves it, and I think it will be an exhibition fight! What do you think?"

Unfortunately, the bout will be Tyson's first one under professional rules since his retirement in 2005, nearly 20 years ago. By the time the fight takes place, Tyson will be just two years removed from 60 at 58 years old. Many have condemned the matchup, characterizing it as predatory and exploitative on Paul's part.

Tyson, in his old age, is not expected to defeat the much younger Paul, despite his own confidence in being able to beat him handily. While that was certainly true at one point, that may no longer be the case given his age.

Some, however, are hoping for a miracle come fight night. If Tyson can turn back the clock just for one night, combat sports fans are sure to be ecstatic.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul represents a trend in the latter's career

By now, Jake Paul is known for selecting over-the-hill opponents, and in the past, he'd even go as far as selecting opponents who are also much smaller than he is. With Mike Tyson, he has taken a step further, as he will be fighting someone dangerously close to being considered a senior citizen.

This has been an unfortunate trend in Paul's boxing career. Every opponent he has ever faced, besides Tommy Fury, was older than him. To make matters worse, Fury was the only fighter to whom he lost.