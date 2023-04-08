"This guy does not deserve a platform" - Online community divided after controversial streamer ItsSliker returns to streaming on Kick

Abraham “ItsSliker” has returned to streaming, taking up residence on the new platform, Kick. The Stake.com platform has quite a few fans divided on how they feel about a gambling website owning a streaming service. ItsSliker came under fire in 2022 for scamming his fellow streamers and fans of $200,000 to feed his gambling addiction.

In a recent stream, Abraham talked about how he has undergone therapy while speaking to someone else about his problems. The streamer opened up about how he scammed so many people to feed his addiction. However, the online community is quite divided on his return.

ItsSliker’s return to streaming has fans divided

The below quote was part of a stream that took place on the Kick platform on April 7, 2023. Readers can access this ItsSliker stream via the platform’s VOD (Video on Demand) service by clicking this link (Timestamp: 1:00:44).

“I was a gambler. Right? Obviously, that’s haram. I liked to many people, and, it hurts when I say it, but I scammed a lot of people to feed my addiction. I stopped, went to therapy. What do you think of me?”

While ItsSliker does not deny what he did, many were surprised to see him return to streaming at all. On social media, there was a significantly mixed response. Some felt he doesn’t deserve a platform ever again, while others highlight that he’s still reportedly paying back what he owes.

While some were shocked that the streamer scammed so many people, and just came back, others joked that he really only scammed the two people that paid off his debt - xQc and Ludwig.

The discussion of whether the streamer is really paying people back or not came up. Some Redditors felt that there was no chance Ludwig or xQc were going to get paid back, much less the fans he openly scammed.

Others pointed out that Abraham stated he was paying people back from his security job, and his sister corroborated as much. Not all Redditors are buying it though, since it’s just someone alleging that they are his sister in chat, without voice or video to back it up. Not everyone can immediately believe the streamer is sincere.

One of the most interesting things about this is that ItsSliker claims to have stopped gambling.

Many on Reddit think he is either still gambling and putting on a front or is certainly going to relapse and return to his old self.

The platform is owned by a gambling website, and gambling streams are permitted there.

What did ItsSliker do to scam his fans?

Back in September 2023, the streamer apologized to his fans for years of scamming them out of money to pay for his gambling debts. Other content creators such as Trainwreck confirmed that there had been pleas for incredible amounts of money over the years. He scammed his audience of at least $200,000 dollars over several years.

The streamer left Twitch, and streamers xQc and Ludwig paid back the fans who Abraham scammed as long as they reached out about it. According to ItsSliker, it all began with CSGO skin gambling, and things quickly spiraled out of control for him.

Despite the divide in fan opinion, the streamer is back and creating content on Kick. Some are worried that he could dive right back into gambling again, while others just make light of the situation.

