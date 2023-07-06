"This guy is older than my dad!" - Emiru recounts the "weirdest" encounter with a stranger who randomly invited her to fly to Las Vegas

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" returned from attending the Anime Expo on July 6, 2023. During a Just Chatting segment on her latest livestream, the content creator discussed her experience at the annual convention and some of the "weird stuff" that took place there. She described an incident that occurred while she was sitting in a hotel lobby, where she noticed a man "hovering around" her.

Emiru said the individual was the same age as her father and speculated that he was around 55 years old. She added that he was dressed in a "gold suit," which appeared to be very expensive.

The professional cosplayer then revealed that the man approached her and invited her to fly with him to Las Vegas. When she denied his request, the man told her that "life is about taking chances."

The 25-year-old was taken aback by the interaction:

"He was like, 'Oh, it's okay. I just saw you and I thought, 'Life is about taking chances.'' I was like, 'This guy is older than my dad!' Like, what the hell!'"

At the 41-minute mark of her broadcast, Emiru discussed the "weirdest" encounter she had in Los Angeles. It happened while she was waiting for her Uber Eats order in the hotel lobby. She narrated:

"This was the day I was leaving. And, I was sitting in the hotel lobby. I ordered food. I was about to go and hang out with some people. So, I'm sitting in the hotel lobby, just waiting for my Uber Eats. And then, I see this person hovering around near where I am. But I thought that they were just, like, looking for something"

The One True King (OTK) co-owner described the man's appearance and revealed what he said after approaching her:

"It was this guy that was, like, the same age as my dad. Like, 55 and he's wearing... like a thousand-dollar gold suit. And, he's just wandering around. I just didn't think anything of it. And then he comes up to me, he's like, 'Do you want to fly with me to Vegas right now?' And, I was like, 'Haha, no. I can't. Sorry.'"

Emiru also revealed that she wondered if she was being "trafficked":

"I was like, 'Bro, is your homeboy getting f**king trafficked out here or some s**t?' I was... interesting."

The League of Legends streamer claimed to have seen the person again. This time, he was packing eight Gucci suitcases in an Uber Black cab:

"But yeah, he left and I was fine. But then when I went out to the front to get my Uber Eats, and I saw he was packing, like, eight f**king Gucci suitcases into the back of an Uber Black. I was like, 'Okay! I've never met someone like that in person.' It was interesting."

Emiru is a prominent member of OTK who joined the organization in January 2022. She is a Just Chatting and IRL content creator, boasting over 1.2 million followers on her channel.

