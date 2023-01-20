"This guy seems r*tarded": Popular Twitch streamer Forsen is not impressed with one of Andrew Tate's controversial clips

Swedish Twitch streamer Forsen's reaction to one of Andrew Tate's controversial clips where he discussed women and their role in relationships and society has gone viral on social media after the streamer nonchalantly rejected Tate's claims.

The clip was taken when Forsen was reacting to links sent by the audience before he started playing games during a stream on January 19. One of the clips turned out to be an Andrew Tate video where he tore into women who refuse to obey the men in a relationship.

After watching the whole video, the streamer closed the window and casually stated:

"This guy seems pretty r*tarded."

"What if the girl asked...": Forsen argues against Andrew Tate's claims about women's role of cleaning and housekeeping

The Tate brothers have been all over the news recently due to their arrest by the Romanian authorities, who have brought severe charges against the two, including human trafficking. Andrew Tate himself caught the limelight last year after clips of some of his talking points went viral over the internet.

Tate, along with his brother, runs a website and an online get-rich-quick program, which has many names. His appearance on a variety of podcasts and Twitch streams over 2022 was mostly for the promotion of the program, then called Hustler's University.

His orthodox and traditional views about women, which he openly talked about online, understandably ruffled a lot of feathers. The backlash ultimately led to almost all major social media platforms serving him with a ban, including YouTube. Forsen was watching one such clip titled Women must Cook, Clean and OBEY.

Timestamp 00:16:08

Without going into the details of the speech, here is the inital part of Tate's speech after the streamer starts playing the video:

"Not only should women clean up, women should clean up unprompted. And I'm going to tell you why."

Further, he spoke about how women are obligated to do the housework because he, as the man of the relationship, will take care of their financial needs. While Andrew Tate expounded on his beliefs, Forsen paused the video to give his opinions on what was being said, commenting:

"So, what if the girl... If the girl asks for a handbag, he'd buy her the handbag, right? If the girl asks for the shoes, he will buy her the shoes. What if the girl asked for housecleaning [indistinct]? He'd have to pay for that too, right? He pays for everything."

Reddit reacts to Forsen's comments about Andrew Tate

After clicking away from the video, the streamer was clearly unimpressed with Tate's talking points and made it known by calling him a "r*tard." The clip was shared extensively, having accrued over 50K views within hours of being posted on r/LivestreamFail.

Here are some of the reactions from the streamer-related subreddit:

Tate has made a name for his traditional takes on women and their roles in society, with many prominent feminists and organizations calling on companies to deplatform him.

However, his Twitter account was recently restored after Elon Musk's takeover of the company. Later, an incident led to him getting roasted by Greta Thunberg.

