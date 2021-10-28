"This is just boring": Sodapoppin mocks Pokimane's "biggest announcement"

The entire community has lauded Imane "Pokimane" Anys for revealing herself as the co-founder of a new talent management and brand consulting firm called RTS. However, Sodapoppin seems unimpressed with her new venture, so much so that he dubbed it "boring."

Pokimane had stated the other day how she would reveal the biggest announcement of her career on October 27, leaving the entire community on tenterhooks.

Pokimane took to Twitter to inform the community about her new venture.

Pokimane took to Twitter to inform the community about her new venture. Sodapoppin revealed how he was eagerly waiting for the announcement, mainly because Pokimane made it sound like a pretty enormous deal. However, he reiterated how disappointed he is with her announcement of RTS.

Sodapoppin gives his honest take on Pokimane's RTS announcement

The American streamer looked unimpressed and revealed how the announcement was "big" but was also "boring."

Here's what he said:

"I was looking forward to her announcement because she made it such a big deal, like...'biggest announcement of my career'. And I won't lie, this is boring. So from that perspective, I'm disappointed. However, this is interesting, this is big and it is boring."

Sodapoppin revealed what he was expecting out of the announcement and struggled to hold back laughter. He stated how Pokimane quitting streaming would've been a big and hilarious announcement, and continued laughing.

Dr DisRespect highly impressed with Pokimane's RTS

On October 27, Pokimane revealed RTS to the world, with the company’s goal being to “fix the gaming and esports industry.”

RTS has already cemented its place in the industry after successfully collaborating with Epic, Facebook and Fortnite World Cup, and will even be joining Sony in managing EVO, the world’s biggest fighting game event.

Wicked Good Gaming



The Two-Time @drdisrespect thinks @pokimanelol's new agency is a fantastic move - and it was only a matter of time before an influencer in their space did it.

Unsurprisingly, the Doc also gave his take on Pokimane's announcement and revealed how it could be an extremely lucrative avenue for the 25-year-old.

He went on to say that the company will likely grow bigger over time as the idea is simply fantastic.

Here's what he said:

“I saw an announcement that Pokimane is starting an agency for streamers and content creators. I think it’s a fantastic move on her part. It’s something that we’ve internally discussed for a couple of years now.”

The Two-Time also stated how it was only a matter of time before a streamer ventured into this niche and how ecstatic he was that Pokimane had done it.

It will take a few months for the company to showcase its true mettle. This is mainly because there are scores of other talent management outfits that have existed for decades.

Only time will tell if the venture ends up being successful. However, Dr DisRespect's stamp of approval could be a sign of bigger things to come.

