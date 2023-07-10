"This platform was made for me": Yassuo joins Kick with a non-exclusive contract

League of Legends and popular gambling streamer Hammoudi "Yassuo" is the latest Twitch creator to sign a deal with Kick. The news was announced by the official KickStreaming Twitter, with fans and supporters flocking to the comments to congratulate him on the contract. While he has yet to comment on the size of the deal, the 100 Thieves content creator has clarified that gambling would be a big part of his schedule.

The topic of people ditching Twitch for other platforms has been a hot topic in the streaming industry over the last few months. With his recently announced deal, Hammoudi joins a growing list of content creators to leave the Amazon-owned platform for Kick.

While talking about it on his most recent Twitch stream, Yassuo told his viewers that he was excited to start streaming on the new platform. Not only because he considered it good for gambling, given the Stake connection, but also because, to him, it's a platform made for his style of streaming:

"I want to see how my community receives me on Kick. I want to see if I can grow a big community on Kick. I feel like I'm made for Kick. Am I delusional guys? I genuinely think my type of humor and my style of streaming is made for Kick. Not just the gambling bro, but everything. This platform was made for me, they thought of me in mind when they made this."

"He was doing Stake gambling sponsors before they were banned": Redditors think Yassuo's Kick joining was inevitable due to his gambling streams

Gambling on stream has become a huge point of contention among the community, with many big streamers such as Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Mizkif calling out Twitch last year for allowing it to happen. After the Purple platform imposed restrictions on unregulated gambling in October, many prominent streamers, such as Trainwreckstv, Roshtein, and xQc, were up in arms.

Among the top Slots streamers sponsored by the gambling websites was Yassuo, and the news of his recent contract with the platform, which has connections to Stake, the controversial crypto-gambling website, was not exactly a surprise to many. In a reaction to the clip of him talking about the deal, a Redditor from the Streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail stated that it made sense because of his prior sponsorships with Stake.

It appears the above sentiment is quite correct, as toward the start of the stream, Yassuo was quite clear that gambling would be a big part of his content on Kick. At around the five-minute mark of the stream, the streamer states:

"Hey guys, I am excited. I'm not gonna lie to you. I am very, very happy to be back in Mexico, happy to get a Kick deal, and happy to make content that I've been wanting to make for a while. Obviously the gambling is a big one. Massive one, I'm not gonna say I'm not gonna gamble. I will gamble every day..."

Timestamp 0:04:48

More Reddit comments

Here are some more reactions to Yassuo's Kick deal.

It is clear that Yassuo's contract has fueled the debate about the connection between gambling and the platform. Only last week, RiceGum revealed that he chose to sign with Rumble because his Kick deal had a gambling element built into it.

Poll : 0 votes