"This s**t is f**king horrible!" - Adin Ross gives his take on IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's song

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross returned to his channel on April 28, 2023. While reacting to popular internet videos, the content creator came across Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat's viral music video titled "Dogs." After listening to the minute-long track, the Florida native did not hold back his sentiments and went off, calling it "trash and horrible":

"All right. This s**t is f**king trash. I love both of them to death. This s**t is f**king horrible! It's f**king a**, bro!"

Adin Reports @AdinReports “I love both of them to death, but this sh*t is fuc*ing trash”

"You're telling me you're going to listen to this s**t in the car?" - Adin Ross criticizes IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's viral song

Adin Ross was about an hour into his livestream when he reacted to the aforementioned music video. He was impressed to see that it had garnered over 1.7 million views in just seven hours.

Once he had finished watching the video, the Kick content creator shared his criticisms. After labeling the song "trash and horrible," the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer claimed he wasn't being a hater. He also asked his audience whether they would listen to this track in their car:

"Listen, listen. This s**t is going to go crazy, though. It is. And don't call me a hater. But, listen! Anyone who's going to be on my d**k, 'You're an L friend,' you're telling me that you're going to listen to this s**t in the car?"

Adin Ross added that he wanted to be "real" with Kai Cenat:

"Kai wouldn't even f**k with me. So, I wouldn't f**k with them. Kai is a real one. I'm going to be real. This s**t is trash. It is entertaining, though. It is! It's great. It's entertaining as f**k. Come on, bro! Come on! I'm going to be real, chat! Speed has made amazing songs before, so has Kai. They're not bad musicians. They're not! Y'all know that."

The 22-year-old personality told his audience not to discredit Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed:

"Don't discredit motherf**kers, for... I don't know. I saw a tweet. I'll read it out, right? This is how I genuinely feel about this song. Like, genuinely. All right? (The streamer starts searching for the tweet) Deleted tweet. Of course! Oh, my god! He deleted the tweet. Nevermind. All right. The chorus is really good, though."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Adin Ross' criticism of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's latest song went viral on Twitter. Here's what the online community had to say:

Adin Ross has been associated with Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed for a long time. However, the former recently clashed with IShowSpeed after he reacted to a list of popular streamers who had "switched up" on him. Following the controversy, Ross claimed that IShowSpeed's manager told him not to associate with him.

