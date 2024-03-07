"Those are insane numbers": Viewers express shock after Trainwreckstv claims earning $25 million a month in his prime

A clip from Adin Ross's recent Kick stream is going viral on social media where Tyer "Trainwreckstv" claimed that he was earning about $25 million per month back when he was in his prime. The massive number naturally shocked viewers, and Adin himself had a double-take after hearing how much money his fellow streamer was making.

Trainwreckstv was a prolific gambling streamer on Twitch a few years ago, known for going live for hours on end while streaming slots, roulette, and other casino games. It appears that he was getting paid quite well for his time, as he told Adin Ross that he was making tens of millions of dollars a month doing it:

"I was making $25 million a month. What the f**k do you expect? Those were crazy days."

"I was getting between $15-30 million a month": Trainwreckstv claims he used to get millions of dollars streaming 350 hours a month

Tyler became quite a controversial personality in the streaming industry after becoming one of the most popular gambling content creators on Twitch. Along with xQc, he was the focus of a lot of criticism in 2022 when streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif actively called on the Amazon-owned website to curb casino games on the platform, citing its influence on younger audiences.

Trainwreckstv would end up dissociating himself from Twitch shortly after they severely restricted websites such as Stake, which was one of his biggest sponsors. He would go on to collaborate with the founders of Stake and help them start their streaming platform Kick, where he has been streaming ever since.

Kick has been battling allegations of promoting gambling since its inception back in October 2022. Adin Ross is yet another streamer who migrated to the platform last year and has been quite close to Tyler, doing gambling streams as well.

After hearing about his fellow streamer earning $25 million a month, the big number surprised Adin Ross as well, who asked him to explain what he meant:

"What? Wait, wait, wait. What did you just say?"

Trainwreckstv revealed that he used to stream for 350 hours a month while being on 100 mg of Adderal, which let him earn millions of dollars:

"Yeah, in those cracked out days when I was streaming 350 hours a month, taking 100 milligrams of Adderal a day, I was getting between $15-30 million a month."

Adin Ross was flabbergasted and went on to ask about his sleep schedule:

"And let me ask you a question, how many hours of sleep did you get every day?"

Trainwreckstv answered that despite such long working hours, he used to get six hours of sleep:

"Uh, maybe like six hours?"

Trainwreckstv has been championing Kick ever since he started collaborating on the platform, having also made specific streamer signing announcements and other updates on his social media.