"Time to pursue the next thing": Retired Call of Duty legend FaZe Crimsix enters real-life professional racing

Former Call of Duty professional Ian Porter, better known by his in-game alias Crimsix, has announced that he will be pursuing a career in real-life racing at the Esports Awards, where he was included in the Lifetime Achievement Class of 2023. Ian has been a giant in the gaming scene, boasting a highly illustrious career spanning two decades.

The three-time Call of Duty World Championship winner posted a short clip on X, formerly Twitter, thanking his fans for having supported his esports career. Standing in front of a race car, Crimsix addressed his supporters, revealing that he would be driving for the Rafa Racing Club next year and competing in the Porsche Sprint Series:

"Time to pursue the next thing. Which is professional racing in real life. I'm doing the Porsche Sprint Series GT4 next year with the Rafa Racing Club."

"How does it keep getting better!": Fans react as Call of Duty veteran Crimsix announces he's entering professional racing next year

Ian's stint at OpTic, compLexity, and most recently, the New York Subliners have forever cemented his place as one of the greatest Call of Duty esports players of all time. With numerous accolades under his belt, Crimsix retired from the professional gaming scene but has continued as a sim racer for FaZe Clan.

While addressing the Esports Awards 2023, where he was awarded a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the Call of Duty gaming scene, Crimsix revealed he was going to be entering the world of real-life racing next. He began his speech by thanking the organizers and talking about the start of his career:

"Thank you guys so much for the lifetime achievement. My gaming career spanned almost 20 years. I was there from the beginning when it was just a hobby, became a profession, and all of a sudden I was making a living doing it."

He then thanked his fans and family who have supported his passion for gaming, crediting them for his success:

"I don't think I would be here without family, friends, fans, and everyone involved in esports and now I am at a crazy place like this with a crazy opportunity coming up. And I don't know if I would be here if it wasn't for everyone in esports. If it wasn't for the success there. I cannot believe what my life has become. So, I want to thank all of you guys."

With Crimsix slated to start his real-life racing career next year, fans and fellow esports personalities were excited for the Call of Duty veteran to start a new chapter in his life. Here are some of the general reactions from social media to the announcement.

