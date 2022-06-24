"Keep up the good work" - TimTheTatman, NICMERCS, and more react to the recent Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update

With the arrival of the much-expected Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update, the game's overall dynamics have witnessed a drastic change. It also brings a lot of fresh content for players in the game, including an all-new Fortune Keep map, weapons, challenges, modes, and a lot more new stuff. Suffice to say, the internet is loving every bit of it.

The new season has received many positive words from streamers and CoD players right away. Taking to their official Twitter handle, several notable names from the streaming space, including Twitch megastar TimTheTatman himself, praised the battle royal game's latest update.

Tim took to Twitter and wrote:

"last few warzone updates we have had have been a W keep up the good work @CallofDuty"

Here's what the streamer and others had to say about the recent update and the new map it brought to the game.

NICMERCS, TimTheTatman, C9EmZ, and more react to Call of Duty Warzone Season 4's recent update

On June 22, 2022, Call of Duty Warzone entered a new season called Mercenaries of Fortune and brought in a lot of new content in the game. No matter what game aspect you use the most, it has got some new features with this new season.

That's precisely why many high-profile creators from the gaming and streaming industry praised the new Warzone Pacific map and the slew of content updates it brought with it.

Pieman @Piemxn Fortunes keep first impressions Fortunes keep first impressions https://t.co/OCL5OoI8NX

As per some streamers, the recent update is by far one of the best Warzone updates in recent times. Twitch star TimTheTatman took to his official Twitter handle to appreciate the good work. As per the CoD steamer himself, the last few updates have been really good.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman last few warzone updates we have had have been a W keep up the good work @CallofDuty last few warzone updates we have had have been a W keep up the good work @CallofDuty

Sally, another popular creator from the Warzone category, shared a similar idea. The streamer, too, appreciated Warzone for rolling out an amazing update.

Sally Is A Dog @SallyIsADog what an aboslute W of an update. what an aboslute W of an update.

Another prominent face of the Warzone community, IceManIsaac went on to say that the recent update is one of the best updates since the arrival of Caldera.

NRG Isaac @IceManIsaac 9/10 Best update since Caldera dropped9/10 Best update since Caldera dropped 🔥 9/10

Surprisingly, the recent upgrade even brought NICKMERCS back to the battle royale field after being out of the game since the tail end of 2021. Contributing to the positive words, the American Twitch streamer praised the map's new "Italian theme" during his livestream.

Not just streamers but players too shared their opinions regarding the same. Here's what the fans had to say.

Luis Alberto García @SurfPiplup @IceManIsaac Absolute fun map, I'm starting to think people just wait for the updates to happen and finally complain without even playing @IceManIsaac Absolute fun map, I'm starting to think people just wait for the updates to happen and finally complain without even playing

ʀʏʌɴ @RyanJShankill @timthetatman



The games literally in the best state its ever been in. Whether or not you like Caldera/FK the Gameplay is the best it's been. @CallofDuty Agreed, the last lot of Updates have literally improved the game so much.The games literally in the best state its ever been in. Whether or not you like Caldera/FK the Gameplay is the best it's been. @timthetatman @CallofDuty Agreed, the last lot of Updates have literally improved the game so much.The games literally in the best state its ever been in. Whether or not you like Caldera/FK the Gameplay is the best it's been.

Ryan Clark @RyanC86 @timthetatman @CallofDuty I'm enjoying the new map because its new. I prefer rebirth but it will be back. Played a few games on caldera and you can see better with them eliminating %50 of the bushes. And the NZ41 is still nuts! @timthetatman @CallofDuty I'm enjoying the new map because its new. I prefer rebirth but it will be back. Played a few games on caldera and you can see better with them eliminating %50 of the bushes. And the NZ41 is still nuts!

solozetwolf @solozetwolf @timthetatman @CallofDuty man wish i could play with tim on warzone but all well guess i havto wait @timthetatman @CallofDuty man wish i could play with tim on warzone but all well guess i havto wait

Whether it will be enough to bring back the hype of Call of Duty Warzone on Twitch remains to be seen. But it looks like Fortune Keep has definitely enjoyed an extremely firm start.

With the insane hype around Warzone 2 building up as the title arrives later this year, the best of Warzone updates are still yet to come. Until then, players can try their hands on the all-new Fortune's Keep map.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far