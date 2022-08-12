Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Shattering Spectreglass DLC worth $10 costs more than $85 in India

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands recently launched its final Mirrors of Mystery DLC content. Called Shattered Spectreglass, this pretty much falls in line with other content drops thus far, featuring a new gauntlet to fight through and new bosses. The biggest change, though, is the addition of a brand new class called the Blightcaller.

Regardless, this DLC still saw negative reviews on Steam, with players citing its short length and poor price-to-content ratio. To make matters worse, the DLC's pricing in the Indian Steam region has jacked up its price beyond its MSRP. According to SteamDB, Shattered Spectreglass, worth $10, costs a whopping $86 for Indian Steam users.

This might be one of the biggest mess-ups the publisher has done with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands so far

A comparison of the regional store prices for the Shattering Spectreglass DLC, which seems outrageous and might be an error (Image via SteamDB)

Converted to INR, that's a little over ₹6900. This makes it one of the pricier DLCs in the Steam store and costs well beyond even the Chaotic Great Edition. The latter is a bundle consisting of the base Tiny Tina's Wonderlands game, Season Pass (including all four DLC drops and the new Blightcaller class), and some cosmetics. Of course, this is definitely a pricing error.

Considering the fact that the other three Mirrors of Mystery cost roughly $10, that is the only valid explanation. But until the publisher addresses the error and reverts it back to the actual price tag, Indian players will be unable to purchase the DLC. Given the poor user reception of the DLC, it would be fair for many players to be skeptical and not end up buying the Season Pass.

However, the fact remains that the Blightcaller class is exclusive to Shattering Spectreglass and cannot be purchased separately. So those hyped about a brand new skill tree to check out but who do not wish to purchase the Shattering Spectreglass are forced to do so.

What is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Shattering Spectreglass DLC about?

Akin to other Mirrors of Mystery, this is a challenging dungeon run where players collect Lost Souls. These can be turned into Vesper’s Wheel of Fate machine for Legendary weapons, gear, and more. The latest challenge can be accessed from Dreamveil Overlook, governed by the mysterious Vesper. The main boss here is Redmourne the Trivern, a three-headed wyvern known for devouring souls.

The new class Blightcaller is a shamanesque character specializing in Poison (or Corrosive, in traditional Borderlands terms) damage. It can summon vengeful spirits from its Bog Totem turret. Alternatively, players can opt to summon the Plaguestorm skill, which rains down Poison bolts onto enemies.

At the end of the day, post-launch support for the game has been admittedly disappointing and lackluster. The key problem here is overpriced content and not just the erroneous kind. Even something as trivial as the Golden Hero Armor Pack was a paid cosmetic when the devs initially gave it away for free during the game's launch period.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

