Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes (April 12): How to redeem codes for free skeleton keys and loot

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Gearbox seem to be in a festive mood as they have released yet another SHIFT code. The game has now released back-to-back codes for players who can make the most of it to get some exciting loot.

There's no shortage of weapons and items that players can gather in the game. Collecting items and weapons comes in different ways, but the easiest way is to use SHIFT codes.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands retains the best from the main Borderlands games as far as loot is concerned. Loots vary in nature, but they also differ in rarity. The ones to collect are the legendaries and the epics, but they aren't easy to collect.

Hence, it becomes essential for players to utilize every chance possible, including making the most out of the SHIFT codes.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players have been offered another SHIFT code

The new code was released a few hours earlier, on April 12, making two consecutive days of codes. This makes it the fourth code that was released in April.

The April 12 SHIFT code is:

JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ

The code is valid until April 18 at 15:00 UTC, so players get one week. Unless players redeem the code within this time period, the code will expire and will not drop any rewards.

SHiFT Codes @dgSHiFTCodes



Game: WONDERLANDS

Reward: 1 Skeleton Key

Expires: 18 Apr 2022 15:00 UTC



JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ



Bot previously accidentally posted it as Borderlands



Redeem in-game or at



There are two ways by which players can redeem the codes, which are as follows:

The embed above contains a direct link to a SHIFT code website. From there, players can redeem it and add it to their SHIFT account. Upon redemption, players will be gifted a Skeleton Key with which players can open loot boxes in the game

The second option is to do it directly from within the game. Players will need to find the relevant section where the code can be redeemed. The remaining process of obtaining the Skeleton Key and unlocking the rewards will be the same

For both processes, having a SHIFT account is mandatory for the players.

SHIFT code rewards in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There is plenty of loot a player can get in the game. Naturally, the reward pool for a Skeleton Key box is enormous. The rewards can contain cosmetic items with which players can customize and personalize their characters.

Alternatively, they can get weapons that can be highly fruitful on their Wonderlands journey. There are plenty of guns to collect, and if someone is lucky enough, they could get a legendary in the game.

The rewards of one player will differ from that of another. There will be a reliance on abstract luck and loot luck of the characters in the game. However, the fact that these codes are completely free makes them much more valuable.

Edited by Saman