Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes (April 7): How to redeem codes and get free skeleton keys and loot

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players have been thoroughly enjoying the game since it was released on March 25. Gearbox has been releasing SHIFT codes from time to time, and a new one has been released today.

SHIFT codes are a tradition that has stemmed from the original Borderlands games. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands itself is a spinoff from the main series, but its reception has been positive. However, some valuable items like legendaries aren't easy to find, and SHIFT codes offer a wonderful solution.

Gearbox releases a fresh SHIFT code for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The latest code appeared on April 7 with the expiry of two earlier codes. The latest one offers players a useful reward which can be availed by the second week of April. Here are all the important details about the code.

April 7 SHIFT code: TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT

The code is valid till 3:00 pm UTC on April 14. If a player doesn't redeem the code within this period, it will expire and can't be redeemed in the future.

SHIFT codes so far have rewarded Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players with Skeleton Keys. The latest one follows the same tradition and will gift players one more Skeleton Key. These Skeleton Keys can then be used to unlock the reward box to get some nice rewards.

Players must know the proper way to redeem SHIFT codes. The redemption should also be done within the stipulated time frame.

How can players redeem their SHIFT codes?

There are a couple of ways for players to redeem their SHIFT codes. One of the processes requires players to do it on the website. The alternative allows players to redeem the code directly within the game.

A pre-requisite for both is for the player to have a SHIFT account. If a player doesn't have one, they will need to create one before redeeming the code. Once the player has an account, they must go to the game's official website.

They will then have to enter the code to redeem it. Once it has been redeemed, players will get a Skeleton Key in their account, which can be used to open a loot box.

Alternatively, players can follow this process directly in the game. They will be required to copy the code and find the relevant tab from the options within the game. Once they find the redeem box, they can get the Skeleton Key by pasting the code and redeeming it. The process to open the loot box with the key remains the same.

Rewards for SHIFT code on April 7

There is a vast reward pool of important items. Based on a player's luck, they can find weapons, items, and cosmetics from the loot. The biggest advantage is that players have to do no extra work to earn the Skeleton Key.

Players can even find a legendary item if their luck is good enough. Of course, the chances of getting a rarer reward will ultimately depend on the loot luck of the player.

