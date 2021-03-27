Top 5 most awkward Fortnite emotes of all-time

One of the many things that makes Fortnite unique is the variety of emotes that players can use.

Emotes are specific gestures or dances that players can use in the game. A lot of the time, these emotes are for fun, trolling, or celebrating wins. However, some emotes aren’t the most popular and are considered pretty awkward by the community.

Again, not all emotes are awkward or weird for that matter. There’s plenty of good emotes being used daily by players all across the game. But with that said, below are the top 5 emotes that are pretty awkward to use.

Top 5 Awkward Emotes

Ninja skin using the Pon Pon Emote (Images via Epic Games)

#5 – Pon Pon

The Pon Pon was given to players who either purchased it from the Ninja set or on its own for 300 V-Bucks. It’s awkward in the sense that the movement is just so stationary and lifeless. Despite this of course, it’s used by many as a celebration move, owing to the fact that Ninja does it in real life. It’s still awkward to be around when used.

Ninja tourney today at 3pm EST with @SypherPK @Bini



About to pon pon our way to the top @Ninja pic.twitter.com/ZBWe91itGK — Hogman (@Hogman) June 11, 2020

#4 – Paws and Claws

Advertisement

Paws and Claws Emote (Images via Epic Games)

This emote was introduced to players in the Chapter 2 – Season 2 Battle Pass. Though it’s the first emote to use lyrics, it was awkward in nature to be used for any reason. It doesn’t really fall under the celebration, fun, or trolling category for that matter. It’s an awkward emote that leaves players confused.

#3 – The Flow

The Flow Emote (Images via Epic Games)

Introduced to players back in October of 2020, this emote is a confusion for players all across the game. A lot of times, influencers do what they do best, and influence other media with their presence. Well, that's exactly what happened with this awkward emote, The Flow. It was created in-game after a TikToker, @realadamerose, created the song and dance.

#2 – Renegade

The Renegad Emote (Images via Epic Games)

Similar to The Flow emote, Renegade is another TikTok dance that made its way to Fortnite. This emote came in the summer of 2020, during Chapter 2 – Season 3, when this song was going viral. Its dance is awkward and used mainly in celebration, but its origin from TikTok makes it less desirable.

Advertisement

#1 – Say So

You got to keep focused on @yodelinghaley and her smooth moves.



Grab the Say So Emote, available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/N3khhn387Y — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 5, 2020

The Say So emote was based off of the TikTok dance by Haley Sharpe, aka @yodelinghaley, and performed to the song by Doja Cat. The emote was last seen in the beginning of March this year. Normally, players use this emote to celebrate a win, but also for trolling. It’s deemed awkward due to its TikTok origins and the widely popular song. These same reasons make it the most akward, as it had a lot of publicity.