Tower of Fantasy gets potential release date as officials share new hint

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming open-world MMO game developed by Perfect World and published by Level Infinite. The game is quite well known in China, but fans have been eagerly waiting for the official western release.

It seems, though, that the wait might end pretty soon, as the developers on their Twitter account posted a very subtle hint regarding the game's release date for the western audience. The hint is in the form of a morse code and to see it, fans will need to click on the link that has been provided by the Tower of Fantasy Twitter account.

Fortunately, several people have already deciphered the cryptic message and have more or less agreed on a particular date. This might be a farce, though considering it is through the official Twitter account, several fans believe that the date is real.

Tower of Fantasy's cryptic Twitter message points to an August 11 release date

Tower of Fantasy is one of the most anticipated MMO games in the current market. Ever since its western version was announced, fans have been eagerly asking for a release date for the game.

As it happens, on July 26, 2022, the official Twitter account of the game dropped a post which stated that clicking on the same will reveal secret information. Once players click on it, a website opens with a seemingly long screenshot of a series of tweets.

A U G 1 1 2 0 2 2

However, the screenshot soon disappears and makes way for a cybernetic image with a blinking light in the middle. As it turns out, the blinking light is basically a morse code and deciphering the same reveals a date.

The date is August 11, 2022, which many are claiming will be the release date of the game. It is definitely a long shot, though considering the nature of the tweet and the morse code's possible significance, it might end up becoming true.

In any case, this was definitely a smart move from the developers of the game. One of the most essential aspects that makes games like these popular is an interactive community between the developers and the players.

Such preliminary interactions ensure the game's fruitful future, as fans tend to immediately tether themselves to the release. Obviously, this will be essential as well, considering Tower of Fantasy will face direct competition from Genshin Impact, which is already a massively popular game across the world with over a million players.

