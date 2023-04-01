Trainwreckstv addresses Adin Ross’ transphobic comments, says he’s going to give him a chance to apologize

Twitch streamer and Kick advisor Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has advised Adin Ross to address his recent comments, which have been deemed transphobic. For context, Adin made a controversial remark about his pronouns being "kill/them" on a livestream yesterday. Tyler acknowledged that the comments made by Adin were "stupid," and have caused a lot of outrage within the community.

However, Tyler further emphasized that he would give Adin a chance to apologize for his comments. If Adin fails to do so, Tyler stated that he would then take the necessary actions to address the situation.

Trainwreckstv calls out Adin Ross over transphobic comments

Kick's advisor and moderator Trainwreckstv has expressed disappointment and concern with Adin Ross' recent transphobic comments. Tyler admonished Adin for his remarks, emphasizing that such comments are not acceptable:

"It's a stupid, stupid thing he said. I'm gonna give him a chance to go live today, address, and apologize. And if it's anything short of that, then actions will have to be taken. So, that's just how it is."

After a viewer remarked that Adin was just joking, Tyler responded by stating:

"You can't say it was a joke. That's like the worst thing you could say, that's a joke. You could make 500 jokes, he could've literally made the joke of 'I don't care if you think you're a turtle or a butterfly,' that I would still argue is a little transphobic but you could say it's a joke and the platform is little bit more free, fine. But to say kill/them is not a joke."

Has Adin Ross responded to the call-out?

In response to Trainwreckstv's call-out, Adin Ross said that he had a lot of respect for Tyler, but added that he didn't want to deal with all the fuss and didn't appreciate being disrespected in that manner. Adin further stated that he was willing to "leave" the platform if necessary.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Adin Ross and Train speaking on the transphobic joke currently. Adin Ross and Train speaking on the transphobic joke currently. https://t.co/ICnpRfZIgW

Following these comments, the two popular content creators got on a call to address the ongoing issue on stream. After listening to Tyler's words, Adin responded with:

"I don't believe to kill transgenders, I don't."

In response, Tyler stated:

"I know you don't. That's why I'm so upset. I know you're not a hateful person, that's why I'm the most upset. I know you're not hateful, that's why I'm upset. But what you said was hateful. I don't think you are, but what you said was."

Adin asserted that he wasn't targeting any group, and hoped that Trainwreckstv would understand where he was coming from.

This isn't the first time that Adin has landed himself in hot water. In February this year, he posted a contentious tweet claiming that there were only two genders, which sparked significant backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the controversial social media post, Adin was not banned from the platform at that time.

