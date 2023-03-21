Trainwreckstv takes a dig at people "against Kick.com", says big streamers are pretending to care and aren't concerned with layoffs

In the aftermath of Dan Clancy's announcement about laying off 400 Twitch employees, Trainwreckstv has blasted streamers who criticized Kick.com for having no qualms with other platforms firing their employees and issuing unfair revenue splits for creators.

Trainwreckstv also insinuated that the streamers who have an issue with Kick are just pretending to look out for smaller content creators because their lucrative deals with sponsors make them a lot of money:

"Firings, sub cuts, increased ads with little to no pay & the ONLY ones unscathed happen to be the same campaigning against http://kick.com while protected by their ad-heavy Twitch deals making up to 10M or more a year yet pretending to 'just' be looking out for all of you."

"Hypocritical & theatrical politics": Trainwreckstv calls out big streamers who are not actively protesting Twitch's revenue split policy

Twitch's revenue split policy from last year has been the subject of several complaints from viewers and creators alike.

Before the change, the revenue from Twitch subscriptions was split 70/30 in favor of streamers. However, this changed in September 2022 when Dan Clancy, the platform's current CEO and then-president, penned a blog post defending a shift to the current 50/50 split model.

The move caused massive backlash, especially from smaller content creators who were the most affected. However, nothing has come of it so far, and Clancy's ascendency to the position of CEO has only made more people disillusioned with Twitch.

Meanwhile, Trainwreckstv's relentless criticism of the platform since the gambling ban has only increased in frequency.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv what ~3500 subs on Kick looks like.

Trainwreckstv's motive may be to attract more streamers to Kick. However, his criticism of Twitch and Kick's lucrative revenue split have led a lot of people to make a switch.

His recent dig at big Twitch stars for not speaking up for smaller content creators resonated with many individuals. Some Twitter users, such as misty, noted how the backlash against the change in revenue split was not treated the same as the issue of gambling:

"I was thinking about this the other day, how all the ‘big’ streamers rallied together to get rid of gambling but don’t to the same to get better treatment/pay for fellow/smaller streamers. why? because they’re still getting paid. only if it benefits them do we see action."

misty 🌸 @OhMisty_ @Trainwreckstv I was thinking about this the other day, how all the ‘big’ streamers rallied together to get rid of gambling but don’t to the same to get better treatment/pay for fellow/smaller streamers. why? because they’re still getting paid. only if it benefits them do we see action. @Trainwreckstv I was thinking about this the other day, how all the ‘big’ streamers rallied together to get rid of gambling but don’t to the same to get better treatment/pay for fellow/smaller streamers. why? because they’re still getting paid. only if it benefits them do we see action.

Trainwreckstv wholeheartedly agreed with this analysis, saying:

"Holy sh*t, you might get hate for this take, but that's only because it's the truth that the character limit didn't let me put in my original tweet. This is literally a perfect showing of the hypocritical & theatrical politics the "good guy" twitch and youtube streamers pull for clout"

The streamer's reply to misty (Image via Twitter)

More Twitter reactions

Here are some more reactions to the streamer's latest comments:

LiNkzr @LiNkzrOW @Trainwreckstv my ad deals dont even tell me how much im estimated to make from them and they keep upping the ad minutes that I can choose :3 @Trainwreckstv my ad deals dont even tell me how much im estimated to make from them and they keep upping the ad minutes that I can choose :3

Erick @ERICKMERCS_ @Trainwreckstv Everyday I see small, midsize, big creators from twitch start streaming on kick I hope down the line twitch starts to realize how much they aren’t caring about their creators because they know without them they are nothing, I can definitely see @KickStreaming taking over @Trainwreckstv Everyday I see small, midsize, big creators from twitch start streaming on kick I hope down the line twitch starts to realize how much they aren’t caring about their creators because they know without them they are nothing, I can definitely see @KickStreaming taking over

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



People have been BEGGING for real competition to Twitch. Now they finally get it and… want it to fail as soon as possible? @Trainwreckstv Despite the issues people have posted with certain individuals behavior on Kick, I can’t see why people would want it to fail.People have been BEGGING for real competition to Twitch. Now they finally get it and… want it to fail as soon as possible? @Trainwreckstv Despite the issues people have posted with certain individuals behavior on Kick, I can’t see why people would want it to fail. People have been BEGGING for real competition to Twitch. Now they finally get it and… want it to fail as soon as possible?

