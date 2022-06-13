Tribeca Games Spotlight (2022) recap: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Thirsty Suitors, Oxenfree 2, and more showcased

The Tribeca Games Spotlight, which took place a day before the Tribeca Games 2022 began, featured the official selection for the festival. It was part of the Summer Game Fest, which is now in full stride, with showcases arriving one after the other.

Tribeca Games is part of the larger Tribeca Festival, which is a prestigious annual film festival showcasing a diverse selection of various cultural products. Tribeca Games 2022 is running from June 11 to June 19 and features a host of demos and glimpses of unreleased games.

Tribeca Games Spotlight (2022) recap: Players introduced to a number of exciting unreleased titles

Tribeca Games will award one of the titles with the Tribeca Games Award, which honors an unreleased game for its excellence in art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery, and highly immersive worlds.

The official selection was shared earlier and featured a number of exciting titles that players have been eagerly waiting to sink their teeth into. The Tribeca Games Spotlight provided a glimpse at the games and those who are working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring them to fruition.

Cuphead: Delicious Last Course

Fresh from an exclusive reveal at #SummerGameFest, feast your eyes on brand new gameplay from The Delicious Last Course. Presenting…Mortimer Freeze in Snow Cult Scuffle!

The upcoming DLC to the classic Cuphead brings a "rollicking adventure" with Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on an erstwhile undiscovered Inkwell Isle. There are new weapons and magic charms to check out while contending with a "new cast of fearsome, larger-than-life bosses."

The title will be released on June 30, 2022.

American Arcadia

Coming from Out of the Blue Games, American Arcadia introduces players to a retro-futuristic metropolis. Citizens of the place are not aware they are contestants on a reality show on the planet, a trope that has given rise to a number of exciting movies over the years.

Players are tasked with discovering the truth behind it while trying to escape the "televised utopia." The release date for the game has not yet been announced.

As Dusk Falls

INTERIOR/NIGHT is bringing an original interactive drama with As Dusk Falls. It will explore the interconnected lives of two families across thirty years. Player choices will impact the characters' lives "in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience."

The title will feature different outcomes and hidden nuances with every decision, and this promises to increase the replayability factor of the game. The release date for the Steam listing states "In the near future."

IMMORTALITY

Coming from the creator of Her Story, IMMORTALITY is an interactive movie trilogy that will follow Marissa Marcel, a film star. She disappeared after making three unreleased movies. The game will incorporate the use of full-motion video while tasking players with figuring out the mystery at the heart of the game.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

The sequel to the critically-acclaimed Oxenfree, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has the distinct feel of 1980s horror in its gameplay, ambiance, and score. There are electromagnetic disturbances all around in the small coastal town of Camena, which seems to be causing interference with electrical and radio equipment.

Players are in for a mind-bending narrative with the choices they make effectively shaping the story they play. The game is set to come out in 2022.

The Cub

The Cub is a 2D cinematic platformer that, in the developer's own words, is The Jungle Book meeting Armageddon. The title is inspired by SEGA classics and will feature story-rich gameplay. The art style of the game looks gorgeous and will surely intrigue players.

Thirsty Suitors

Boasting a popping color palette and a unique take on a story-driven adventure, Thirsty Suitors will have turn-based battles, skateboarding, and cooking. Players will "help Jala confront her mistakes, make up with exes, reconcile cultural differences, and become the person she was meant to be."

Venba

Venba revolves around the simple yet nuanced concepts of cooking, love, and family through the eyes of an Indian mom. Soothing artwork and warm colors will accompany players as they cook various dishes and find lost recipes. Through branching conversations, players will also learn about the family's story of love and loss.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

In 2019, players were awed and horrified by Asobo Studio's attempt to render thousands of rats with blood-curdling screeches in A Plague Tale: Innocence. A sequel is now on its way, and fans are more excited than ever.

Amicia and Hugo will be returning in A Plague Tale: Requiem, and they will be joined by another set of characters. The siblings have grown since their initial appearance in the earlier title. Amicia is now ruthlessly violent and is possibly losing control of herself, while Hugo has the unearthly power to call for hordes of plague-ridden rats.

