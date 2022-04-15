Twitch is banning streamers for spreading harmful misinformation, even when it doesn’t happen on the site

Twitch will now ban streamers for harmful information, even when it takes place off the site. Suspension and bans on the platform are nothing new, but when it comes from a different platform altogether, it's a matter of concern.

The purple platform recently used its misinformation policy in a completely different way, and it's something users should know about.

As per this policy, the Amazon-owned platform will be able to ban streamers for harmful misinformation regardless of where it spreads. This means that streamers can now get banned on the platform itself if they are a part of spreading harmful misinformation on another platform.

Twitch's policy will stamp out those spreading misinformation even if they aren't on the site

Haz (Twitch streamer) shared an image on his official Twitter handle and revealed that he has been banned from the platform for something totally weird. As per the streamer, the purple platform has banned him for spreading misinformation off Twitch.

Haz 🇷🇺 @InfraHaz Just got banned from twitch, but not for the reason you expect. It was 'off twitch services' which means it was either because of my appearance yesterday on another website. Not sure what I said, will appeal it but regardlss live on Youtube now youtube.com/watch?v=L4Ly_w… Just got banned from twitch, but not for the reason you expect. It was 'off twitch services' which means it was either because of my appearance yesterday on another website. Not sure what I said, will appeal it but regardlss live on Youtube now youtube.com/watch?v=L4Ly_w… https://t.co/Va1zBmOxBa

This is definitely something new for the majority of users out there. So, basically, the platform is banning streamers from spreading misinformation that threatens the safety of the community, even when it doesn't really happen on the site.

This majorly includes health misinformation, civic misinformation, and misinformation providing violent conspiracy networks.

Off-Twitch policy aims to combat spreaders of misinformation

Notably, the purple platform is one of the biggest streaming giants today that represents a safe place wherein streamers can showcase interest, passion, and talent within the community.

However, naturally as a massive global hub that can be accessed easily, there is an ever-growing threat of spreading major misinformation on the platform that can cause intense harm to other users/community.

And that's precisely what it plans to combat with its policy. Back in March 2022, the Amazon-owned platform updated its misconduct policy to prohibit fake news spreaders from using the platform.

Fans react to the unusual rule

As expected, this unusual rule elicited tons of reaction from viewers. One Reddit user even joked about Twitch banning streamers for any reason of their choice as it's their platform and no know can actually do anything about it.

The purple platform often tries to adapt according to the trend and keeps updating its rulebook to ensure a safe environment for its users. While certain rules and trends help streamers grow on a great pitch, some find themselves in major controversies.

The Amazon-owned platform is extremely particular about its rules and constantly evolves its approach to add in more safety measures to its structure. Now, with all this in mind, it seems like users might have to be extra careful with their actions to save themselves from any kind of ban in the future.

