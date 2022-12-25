Twitch star Tfue sets a sub-16-minute speed run record in Minecraft, fans are blown away

Twitch star Turner "Tfue" returned to hosting livestreams of speed-running Minecraft earlier this month. On December 24, the content creator set a new record by completing a playthrough in under 16 minutes.

The livestreaming moment went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread garnered over 1,500 upvotes with 135 fan reactions:

"It feels good!" - Tfue reacts after completing a sub-16-minute Minecraft speed run

On December 24, Tfue dedicated seven hours to set a new Minecraft speed run record. Halfway through the broadcast, the content creator got the perfect seed, allowing him to enter the Nether in three minutes.

He spawned near a Nether Fortress and found all of the required Blaze Rods within six minutes. Turner then proceeded to find a Bastion Remnant to obtain Ender Pearls. The Fortnite icon acquired all the materials required from the Nether and exited the zone in 10 minutes. He spent the next few minutes searching for a Stronghold.

Turner entered The End biome at the 03:56 mark of the livestream to face the Ender Dragon. When the Twitch sensation noticed his in-game time, he mentioned that the run would be his personal best score:

"Oh s**t! This actually could be a PB (personal best). Holy s**t! This run felt like a**! I thought I went back to fullscreen."

Timestamp: 03:56:00

A few moments later, the Ender Dragon was finally perched on the platform, and Tfue killed it off within a few seconds. As he landed the finishing blow on the boss, the streamer stated:

"This motherf***ker is spinning like a f***ing cyclone! It feels good to complete a run, though. I'm not going to lie. Like, the time is a** but it feels good! Like, I've literally not completed a run in like, two years. That felt good."

The in-game credit screen rolled up, with the 24-year-old adding:

"Bro, damn! I looked, that kind of looked how f***ing busted, dude! That s**t's OP as f**k! My s**t literally said I was in a really good place to f***ing port out, and then I ported out, and then I was like f***ing right there! What the f**k? That s**t's crazy! Let's go!"

Fans react to the streamer's Minecraft speed run record

With over 135 fan reactions on the conversation thread, Redditor u/Higgex mentioned that the content creator's best time set was 15:07:

Another Reddit user, u/pikachu8090 compared Tfue's speed run to French-Candian star Felix "xQc," commenting:

One community member expressed surprise at Turner's Minecraft speed-running skills:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Tfue is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator, best known for his Fortnite content. He has played the Epic Games' developed battle royale for more than 6,000 hours on his channel.

Tfue currently has 11,289,134 followers and averages over 11k viewers per stream.

Poll : 0 votes