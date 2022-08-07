Twitch streamer banned after Call of Duty cheating accusations surface

Cheating accusations are not uncommon in the Call of Duty community, and MPControlWard, a Twitch streamer known for playing FPS titles, is the most recent victim. A clip recently surfaced on Reddit’s LiveStreamFails Subreddit, where someone accused him of using wallhacks and aimbotting.

While not everyone agrees that this is what went down, some are quick to judge. Moreover, it wouldn't be the first time a Call of Duty player appeared to have exceptional skills and got called a cheater for it. Whatever the case, this gamer has been banned.

Twitch streamer’s gameplay comes under fire

The clip, while short, shows the Twitch streamer destroying several players in quick succession. After firing a shot at someone, he jumped onto a platform to acquire more targets, locked onto one, and took them out.

Almost immediately, he flicked his mouse and caught another player, taking them down as well. Hopping down from the platform, the Twitch streamer shot a few times at a building before stepping out into the road.

With perfect timing, MPControlWard dominated three more players, taking them all out without dropping himself. He would come into contact with a sixth player but unfortunately did not manage to defeat them.

After the player slid into the area where he'd perish, the two players exchanged fire, but the alleged cheater was bested. This gameplay clip led to accusations of him cheating, and the streamer also received a ban on Twitch shortly after this went viral.

Fans offer mixed response

The original poster of the clip was convinced that the gameplay exhibited abnormal behavior when it came to mouse and keyboard movement. For people that don’t believe the Reddit user had any amount of experience, they posted their Aimlab stats and began to explain.

According to u/Zaxoe, the streamer had paired a flick aimbot with a wallhack. They cited the wall shots, saying the streamer didn’t really know what was going on.

One reply suggested that the mouse cam was slightly delayed, and Zaxoe would further explain the situation as they saw it. Zaxoe suggested that the player was making the flicks on his mouse but that the bot was actually locking onto the target like a magnet.

A reply came through that said one could see why it looked suspicious, but the original poster offered other examples where the player was cheating.

Others would disagree with the cheating accusations:

Quite a few people came to the thread to conclude what the streamer had done wasn't cheating, convinced they were just a try-hard player that was getting plenty of kills. Some would say the movements matched what he did in-game, as well.

It’s not uncommon for Call of Duty players with exceptional skill to be the victim of "accusations." While not everyone agrees the player was cheating, he is, as of this moment, banned on Twitch for violating Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.

The reasons for the Twitch streamer's ban are currently not known, but given that it happened shortly after the initial clip was shared, it could have been the cheating accusations.

