"I just dropped my phone!" - Twitch streamer drops her phone and breaks the screen on stream

IRL streamer and gamer Emily "ExtraEmily" shared a minor incident on a live stream after accidentally dropping her phone to the floor resulting in the cracked screen. IRL streams are fairly popular with streamers, with many using them as vehicles to reach a more diverse and flexible viewer base.

While streaming and interacting with her followers on the streets of New York, the 24-year-old streamer suffered unexpected and untimely damage to her phone. She was heard saying:

"I just dropped my phone!"

Twitch streamer experiences a tech tragedy on stream

While streaming in the Koreatown area of Manhattan, New York, the 24-year-old content creator unintentionally dropped her phone while talking to her chat. One of her viewers gifted her 300 bits on Twitch. Bits are a digital good you can purchase on Twitch that allows you to motivate and express support for the creators.

After receiving the virtual gift, she exclaimed:

"Mily with the 300 bits, wow! Thank you!..."

As soon as she concluded the sentence, the young content creator dropped her phone that she had kept in her hand while holding a package in the other hand. Initially, she did not seem to be aware of the crack yet as she playfully added:

"I just dropped my phone..."

(Timestamp: 5:53:07)

Seeing her carry other parcels, a bystander, who appeared to be a policeman, generously picked up the phone and handed it over to Emily. After discovering that the fall had caused the phone to crack, she cried out:

"Shut up!"

She also thanked the officer for being courteous and greeted him by saying:

"Yeah, it wasn't you...that's fine. Thank you."

Even the police officer was saddened by the tragedy and expressed his sympathetic words. The incident, however, did not break her spirits as she concluded:

"It's my bad...that's fine, you know, it's okay if it's a little bit crackly right?"

ExtraEmily ended the stream soon after greeting the police officers one more time.

Fans share their thoughts with the streamer

Viewers shared their thoughts and sympathies with Emily. The clip was shared and posted on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which received many comments. Some even pointed out the policeman's helpfulness. Here are some of the comments:

This user reminded Emily to use screen protectors:

ExtraEmily presently has over 80K followers on her Twitch account, where she posts fairly regularly. her content generally switches between IRL streaming and gaming. She was also declared the winner of Mizkif's game show called Schooled.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far