Twitch streamer DSKoopa tries to jump over his store counter and breaks it soon after

IRL Twitch streamer Cody "DSKoopa" found himself in a peculiar situation after he considered jumping over a display case at his store and ended up breaking it soon after.

Cody was having a relatively normal day managing his retro game store, but things took a turn for the worse when the streamer attempted the stunt. The situation instantly snowballed, with one of the glass shelves inside the showcase catastrophically breaking.

Twitch streamer DSKoopa breaks his store's main showcase live on stream

The 32-year-old Twitch content creator hosted his regular IRL livestream featuring him managing his retro game store, Pink Gorilla Games.

The content creator was having a typical day without any hiccups. However, at the six-hour mark of his broadcast, Cody was talking about a new order that he had received from a customer. Out of nowhere, he brought up the idea of jumping over the main showcase in an attempt to entertain his viewers.

Initially, the streamer was afraid that he would break the showcase and the shelves inside it and stated:

"I'm too afraid to jump it. But I am a 100% sure that I could jump this. But what if I break it? I'm pretty sure I can jump this."

Cody's co-worker egged him on and mentioned that he believed the streamer could easily make the jump. DSKoopa did not waste any more time and tried to demonstrate how he would go about the stunt.

A few seconds later, the Seattle native noticed that the display's sliding doors were not functioning properly, and upon investigating, he realized that the frame supporting it had broken. The colleague's reaction was:

"See, he already broke it!"

Cody tried to fix the broken slider but ended up breaking one of the glass shelves inside the showcase, resulting in all the valuable items tumbling down.

DSKoopa picked up the camera and showed viewers the amount of damage he had caused. The streamer regretted his decision and began working on fixing the broken showcase.

Fans react to the streamer breaking a glass shelf at his game store

The streamer's Twitch chat went berserk as soon as fans saw him break the store's countertop.

This was not the streamer's first experience breaking things on camera. Last month (on May 8), Cody was taking out a $300 Nintendo 64 from a shelf and accidentally dropped it.

This resulted in the box of the retro game console getting crumpled, and the streamer offered a $50 discount to the buyer for the damage done.

