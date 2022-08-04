"You look 30 years old" - Twitch streamer fanfan roasted by HAchubby on stream

IRL and travel Twitch streamer Fiona "fanfan" is currently livestreaming her trip to Toronto and has been joined by Korean travel streamer HAchubby.

While walking, the 22-year-old streamer discussed how she was born in early 2000. She said that if she had been born just a couple of weeks earlier, she would have been born in 1999. HAchubby responded by implying that fanfan looks older than she is, saying:

"But you look like 30 years old though."

fanfan roasted for her age by HAchubby on stream

While on a walk in one of the famous Toronto parks, fanfan asked Hachu when her birthday was. She gave her the date and told her that she'd be turning 33 years old. The 22-year-old streamer made a remark about the decade worth of age difference between the two, saying:

"You're ten years and two months older than me. My birthday's January 10, 2000."

fanfan asked if Hachu was born in 1989, which she confirmed. She then said that she was born in 2000. HAchubby was surprised and said:

"How is it possible for a human birthday to start with 2?"

She joked about it, calling herself a "zoomer," saying that if she was born just a little earlier, she would have officially been a "90s kid."

"If I was born just ten days earlier I would be 1999."

The English-speaking Korean streamer responded by saying that Fan looks older than she is, saying she looks 30 years old. Perhaps it was the way Hachu said it, but it wasn't taken as a compliment. fanfan stopped dead in her tracks and looked at HAchubby before insulting her back.

"And you look like a c***!"

HAchubby let out a scream and later seemed flustered as she tried to clarify that she wasn't trying to insult her. Afterward, the TSM streamer provided a more charitable translation of what the Korean streamer might have been trying to say:

"I think what Hachu means to say is that I seem older because I'm so mature."

HAchubby still failed to see what was wrong with what she said. She said her fellow streamer did look like she was 30 years old.

"I didn't say any bad words I just said you looked 30 years old!"

Although she is a breakdancer and travel streamer JOEYKAOTYK's girlfriend, fanfan joked that Hachu was her girlfriend for National Girlfriend Day. However, after being insulted, she was no longer in the holiday spirit.

"Girlfriend Day ruined! I was having a great Girlfriend Day before this."

Subsequently, the two travel streamers laughed it all off before continuing their day of touring Toronto.

Fans react to HAchubby accidentally roasting fanfan

HAchubby wasn't the only one who thought fanfan looked older than she was. A viewer of the clip on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit was surprised to learn she is 22.

Others appreciated the comedic timing of fanfan's response, as well as the two streamers' chemistry.

This is sure to be just one of the many crazy moments the two travel streamers have had during their Toronto trip.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far