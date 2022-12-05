Twitch streamer Kristofer Yee says he's "done with content creation" and explains why

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kristofer Yee has revealed that he will be leaving content creation within a year, on his birthday stream. Known for his keyboard, PC builds, and NoPixel streams, the streamer currently has over 300,000 followers who were taken aback by his announcement.

While many fans were emotional, a large number were supportive of Kristofer Yee's decision to quit Twitch and YouTube and were quick to share their views online.

However, before explaining his reasons, Yee did mention that his decision was not set in stone:

"I am done with content creation in a year... I am done in one year. I don't know if that means, you know, oh like... I haven't promised anything, I'm not promising anything."

"Sometimes you just have to quit": Kristofer Yee opens up about why he doesn't want to keep pursuing content creation

The YouTuber cum Twitch streamer took to his stream to elaborate on his plans after announcing his wish to quit content creation within a year, i.e., when he turns 30 on December 2, 2023. He also said that the plan, much like his previous ones, is not guaranteed, so fans shouldn't see this as an official resignation or retirement.

"That doesn't mean, 'Yeah I'm gonna grind real hard for one year.' Id like to. I'd like to say that. I'd like to sit here say that, 'Yeah, I'm gonna kill it.' Because every time I've made a promise, I think people that have been here, you know, have PepeLaughed enough to know that, 'Kris said he'll do it...'"

Kristofer went on to say that while he cannot make promises with regard to his plans, that doesn't mean there's nothing in the pipeline. Pointing to pieces of paper on the wall, the streamer talks about his unimplemented or untouched ideas:

"So there is no promises here. Um, Im not gonna say I dont have any plans, but you know... I don't know if anybody can see this little thing over here, no it's not the sub. But, uh... Plans are just this, they are just pieces of paper that hang up on the wall and don't actually amount on anything if you don't act on it."

In the same stream, he ends the discussion by talking about how he wants to stop doing things he doesn't like:

"That is the thing I wanted to say, because I know it's a birthday stream and the gift that I wanted to give myself was to stop disliking the choices that I make all the time. So, happy birthday to me. That's what I wanted to do. If it ends up being, you know, done. Then we're done. Sometimes, you just have to quit."

Reddit reactions to Kristofer Yee possibly quitting in a year

As mentioned earlier, fans were supportive of the streamer in his decision. Here are some of the reactions to Kristofer Yee's clips that gained traction on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Kristofer Yee is a largely popular YouTuber who has collaborated with many well-known esports and streaming personalities. He is a popular creator in the custom keyboard community and has a few videos about modding preexisting keyboards. As a matter of fact, in a recent YouTube upload, Yee even "fixed" Shroud's keyboard.

