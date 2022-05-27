Watch: Twitch streamer lashes out at his wife while playing Apex Legends on stream

The streaming community was shocked after seeing Twitch streamer officialgLockoma lashing out at his wife by loudly yelling and berating her while playing Apex Legends on stream.

The Twitch streamer had been broadcasting him duo-queuing with his wife, and at the hour-and-a-half mark of his stream, gLockoma began raging at his wife for not following his calls and making bad plays.

Twitch streamer officialgLockoma rages at his wife for misplaying and not following his calls in Apex Legends

Twitch content creator officialgLockoma was playing Apex Legends and queued up for some ranked games during a recent livestream. He and his wife were trying to climb the ranked ladder of the fast-paced battle royale.

After a few unsuccessful games, the streamer reached his boiling point and began raging at his duo-queue (and real-life) partner. As both of them were getting ready to choose a hero, gLockoma began lashing out by saying:

"(Wife's name), my point is, you didn't listen to me! You didn't listen to me because you panicked. I'm trying to tell you again, why didn't you say? If you want to do something, you'll do it. So you didn't do it! What speaks what? You didn't want to! I'm using your own f***ing logic! Why are you arguing with me? You gaslighting f**k!"

The Twitch streamer continued with his rage-induced rant as the next round of Apex Legends began:

"Trying to make it about something else, your f***ing exact words! You want to do it, you f***ing do it! If you wanted to cover me, you would have f***ing figured out how to do it. Shut the f**k up instead of arguing with me! Holy f**k!"

Timestamp: 01:38:01

The streamer's wife tried to justify herself and told her husband to calm down, but the streamer interrupted her and added:

"Oh yeah, you want me to, get f**ked. I'll calm down when I f***ing think about it."

The minute-long clip featuring the streamer's rage came to an end when gLockoma mentioned:

"Holy s**t, that's what I mean. You get used to that logic of like, I get to treat someone like c*ap, but they got to treat me good! You've f***ing lied over and over again."

The streamer couple continued playing and streaming Apex Legends for an hour.

Reddit reacts to officialgLockoma raging at his wife

The clip was a featured post in the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail and had more than 70 comments. Redditors mentioned that the Twitch streamer had been raging at his wife for the entire stream duration.

Twitch streamer and content creator Andy Milonakis provided his viewpoint.

Several Redditors joked about the Apex Legends player by comparing him to One True King's co-founder Rich Campbell.

Some fans mentioned how the streamer was getting over-stressed in the Gold-ranked lobbies.

officialgLockoma is a budding Twitch broadcaster who began streaming on the platform back in 2018. He has played several FPS titles, including Valorant, Overwatch, and Apex Legends, and currently has 602 followers.

