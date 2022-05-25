Twitch streamer and Overwatch player Joomla25 passes away, streaming community mourns

The streaming community was shocked to hear that Twitch streamer and a known Overwatch figure, Joomla25, had passed away. The update came on May 24 from a Twitter user EeveeA (@EeveeA), who posted an excerpt from a Discord message stating:
"I'm so terribly sorry to let everyone know this. I've never delivered news like this. I'll spare everyone details because it's a sensitive matter and it doesn't feel right that I of all people would be the first to know out of everyone."
The address continued:
"Unfortunately Joom is no longer with us. As I receive any news or updates, I will let everyone know, but as of right now I think we need to give the matter some time. Let his family and close ones process this, and let us all mourn as a community."
Twitch community reacts to Twitch streamer Joomla25 passing away
The streaming community on Twitter was shocked to hear of the sudden passing away of a well-known and very well-liked Overwatch personality. Fans provided emotional messages on how Joomla guided fans in climbing the ranked ladder of the FPS game.
Fans could not accept that the Twitch streamer has passed away.
Overwatch pro danteh grieved the content creator's demise.
Twitch streamer Fareeha provided her condolences and stated how she wouldn't be able to hear him moving forward.
Cloud9's Valorant coach MoonChopper expressed his sadness and spoke about his friendship with Joomla.
Several fans mourned their favorite content creator's unexpected passing away.
Some fans mentioned how the Overwatch player disappeared a few days ago, and no one knew what was going on with him.
The reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail had more than 150 comments and fans spoke about Joomla25 and his content. Several fans stated how he was one of the best Widowmaker players and how he went on to inspire them to play the game.
Some Redditors speculated on Joomla's cause of death and stated that it was likely a suicide.
Some fans really hoped that this was some bait from the streamer's community and dubbed it a "joombait."
Reddit u/DiaMat2040 mentioned Joomla25's recent livestream and stated that the streamer ended the stream on a good note and promised to come live on stream the next day to progress his ranked climb.
The Twitch streamer hosted his last stream on May 13, and a clip of him closing out his final stream can be viewed below.
Joomla25 was a well-known Twitch streamer with over 57,000 followers. He began streaming on Twitch back in 2016, and had racked up more than 5,000 hours of playing and streaming Overwatch on Twitch.